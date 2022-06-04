FBI: Most Wanted surprise: Miguel Gomez to exit series

Miguel Gomez to exit his role as Ivan Ortiz on FBI: Most Wanted. Pic credit: CBS

FBI: Most Wanted is once more bidding farewell to a star.

Miguel Gomez is leaving the series after two seasons as Special Agent Ivan Ortiz in what sounds like a creative decision.

This makes the fourth major cast shift for the series since Season 3 began and a gap in the team for Season 4.

Miguel Gomez and his tenure on FBI: Most Wanted

Ivan Ortiz debuted in the eighth episode of FBI: Most Wanted Season 2. He was taking the place of original agent Clinton Skye after the latter left the team for a special assignment (Nathaniel Arcand left the series due to scheduling conflicts).

A former LAPD cop, Ortiz fit in well with the team, helping them with their capture of fugitives. He stood out for a dry sense of humor, a love of cooking, and a large family.

A development was Ortiz and Hana (Keisha Castle-Hughes) becoming roommates, with Ortiz aiding Hana in connecting with her newly discovered half-brother.

The Season 3 finale mentioned that Ortiz had taken a break from the team to head back to Los Angeles, where his father was recovering from a heart attack.

Now, per Deadline, this will be a permanent exit from the show. While no details are emerging, the article indicates this was a creative decision, not the actor’s.

This leaves a hole for the team, which has already endured some huge shifts this year.

How will Ortiz’s exit affect FBI: Most Wanted?

The FBI Most Wanted team handles life without Jess. Pic credit: CBS

FBI: Most Wanted fans have seen some major changes in the cast in Season 3 from start to finish.

It began with Hana explained as visiting her sick mother, which was to excuse Castle-Hughes, who was giving birth over the summer of 2021.

The three-part season premiere crossover with FBI and FBI: International had Crosby shot and wounded. He recovered, but Kellan Lutz surprised fans by revealing he was leaving the show to be with his family.

This brought in Alexa Davalos as new team member Kristin Gaines who worked well with them.

Then in January came the shocking announcement Julian McMahon was leaving the series to pursue other opportunities. His Jess LaCroix was shot and killed in the line of duty. YaYa Gosselin, who played Jess’ daughter Tali, had already been written out of the show by heading to a private school.

Dylan McDermott joined the series as new team leader Remy Scott. Finally, in March, Barnes took a leave of absence from the team, which was the excuse for Roxy Sternberg expecting a child.

The cast changes have done little to harm the show in the ratings, with CBS giving it a two-season renewal to keep it running through Season 5.

However, having three major stars leaving in one year is unusual. There’s also how, unlike Lutz and McMahon, this seems less Gomez’s decision and more a change by the showrunners.

With little details, for now, it is certain that another new face will be joining FBI: Most Wanted this fall which should spark the series even more.

FBI: Most Wanted Season 4 airs Tuesdays this fall on CBS.