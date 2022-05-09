CBS gives the FBI franchise a two-season renewal

The teams of FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International are ready to roll on Tuesdays. Pic credit: CBS

FBI Tuesdays are going to be continuing for a while longer.

In a bold move, CBS announced that FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted are not only renewed but getting two-season orders to keep them airing through 2024.

This is a major move for the franchise and establishes Tuesdays as a big night for the network.

FBI Tuesdays making a big return

While the FBI franchise has been a successful one, there were concerns over how CBS appeared to be waiting to announce a renewal for the shows.

FBI has been a consistent ratings winner since its premiere in 2018, mostly due to having the hit NCIS as a lead-in. It was joined by FBI: Most Wanted in 2019 to be a successful night for the network.

The 2021-22 season was a huge one, with CBS moving NCIS to Mondays with FBI taking over its time slot. It was joined by the new FBI: International spin-off with FBI: Most Wanted finishing up the night.

It’s paid off as all three shows have done well in the ratings. Indeed, FBI has managed to be the highest-rated network show on Tuesdays a few weeks this past season.

There were concerns over issues from casts’ contracts to the complications of FBI: International filming overseas.

However, CBS answered those questions by giving each series a two-season order. This means FBI will reach Season 6, FBI: International Season 3, and FBI: Most Wanted Season 5.

The announcement was made on the show’s Twitter feed with Zeeko Zaki, Katherine Renee Turner, and John Boyd announcing, “put out a BOLO for two more seasons!”

Our cast has some fantastic news to share: #FBICBS has been renewed for Season 5 AND Season 6! 💛🖤 #TheFBIs pic.twitter.com/sl6dyTC44e — FBI (@FBICBS) May 9, 2022

They held up a photo of co-star Missy Peregrym, who had to bow out of the final episodes of Season 4 due to her pregnancy but will be back for Season 5.

FBI Tuesdays have a big impact on CBS

Another Twitter video also included FBI: Most Wanted’s Dylan McDermott, Alexa Davalos, and Keisha Castle-Hughes celebrating a Season 4 of their show.

FBI: International star Luke Kleintank was on location, simply holding up two fingers to indicate a second season for that series.

2 more seasons of #TheFBIs are on the way! Read more here: https://t.co/yfZSx8VDJg pic.twitter.com/pR1JOCLY1R — Wolf Entertainment (@WolfEnt) May 9, 2022

The announcement was made official in a press release with CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl talking of the show’s success.

“The FBIs are one of the most successful brands in the entire TV landscape and a powerful cornerstone of our #1 lineup. They’ve attracted a dedicated, loyal fan base, thanks to the extraordinary vision of executive producer Dick Wolf and the talents of all three outstanding casts and creative teams. I know we and our viewers look forward to two additional seasons of engaging, heroic stories.”

Executive producer Dick Wolf shared his happiness at the announcement and praised the show’s work filming during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everybody who works on these three shows is over the moon about the multi-year pickups. We are all incredibly grateful to CBS and our partners at Universal Television and CBS Studios. And I personally would like to thank the incredible casts, talented writers and dedicated producers, not to mention three crews who never missed an airdate despite the difficulties of producing full seasons during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The series are ready to begin the last three episodes of their season with their respective season finales on May 24.

With each having two seasons ordered, this news means fans can expect to keep tuning into FBI Tuesdays for a long time to come.

FBI Tuesdays begin with FBI Season 4 at 8/7c on CBS.