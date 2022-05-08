FBI Tuesdays preview: The shows enter the last episodes of the season with some hot action

Nina (Shantel VanSanten), OA (Zeeko Zaki), and Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) check a crime scene on FBI. Pic credit: CBS

FBI Tuesdays are ready to roll into the final episodes of the season.

After a one-week break, the three shows are back as FBI has OA facing a challenge from his past, FBI: International puts a team member’s loyalties in question and FBI: Most Wanted needs the help of a criminal to solve a current crime.

That promises to have some fantastic action and drama as the shows move to wrap up their current years.

FBI preparing for new seasons

While the FBI shows are among the most successful for CBS, there has been no official word of renewal for the three shows.

FBI remains one of Tuesday’s highest-rated series, even winning for network ratings some weeks. While FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted haven’t reached the same heights, they still remain successful, which should make renewal a certainty, yet no confirmation from CBS.

However, there is still hope for all three shows to be renewed for new seasons. As of now, the series are continuing to provide some great drama for the final run of episodes for this year.

The main FBI show has had to adjust to the absence of a pregnant Missy Peregrym. Maggie was written off by being exposed to sarin gas and needing time to recover.

That brought in Shantel VanSanten as Nina Chase, her temporary replacement. She aided the team in a case involving a deadly serial killer.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

FBI: International saw Forrester’s blossoming romance with translator Sara hit the skids when he wrongly suspected her of using him as part of a criminal plot.

Sara was innocent, but this mistrust caused her to break up with Forrester, who then went to former flame Kellett.

FBI: Most Wanted has had Hana adjusting to meeting a half-brother while Remy deals with his mother having Alzheimer’s.

It’s likely these storylines play into this week’s episodes with some big developments for each show.

What’s coming this week on FBI Tuesdays?

The night begins with FBI as Ghost From The Past has OA still dealing with the aftermath of Maggie’s attack as the team hunts for some smugglers.

“The murder of a TSA agent leads the team to hunt down a killer who is using drug mules to exploit airport security checkpoints. Also, OA struggles to cope with the aftermath of the sarin gas exposure and the 10th anniversary of his army friend’s death in Afghanistan.”

The promo shows Nina getting into OA’s face about his issues, which can be a huge distraction as the team tries to handle a tough case.

FBI: International features Get That Revolution Started, which has the team tracking who’s behind an attack on a biomedical lab.

“The Fly Team works to hunt down the sniper responsible for killing an American during an attack targeting a biomedical lab in Belgium. Also, Jaeger clashes with her boss at Europol over her allegiance to the Fly Team.”

While Jaeger has proven herself aiding the Fly Team, it’s likely her bosses aren’t happy she’s putting an American team of agents over her own country. Meanwhile, Forrester might still be distracted by his breakup and feelings for Kellett.

The night concludes with FBI: Most Wanted, with the team handling a unique copycat killer in Greatest Hits.

“The team searches for a murderer recreating the chilling killings of a notorious ‘80s mobster.”

It appears the team has to reach out to that original mobster to figure out his connection to this new killer. That may complicate an already tough chase.

With only a few episodes left until the season finales, all three FBI shows are ready to make May the hottest month yet for amazing action.

FBI Tuesdays begins with FBI Season 4 at 8/7c on CBS.