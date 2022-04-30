FBI Tuesdays are taking one last break before the final episodes of the season

Jubal (Jeremy Sisto), Nina Chase (Shantel VanSanten) and OA (Zeeko Zaki) check a crime scene on FBI. Pic credit: CBS

The FBI franchise will take one last break before the push to each season finale.

After a couple of weeks of thrilling episodes, the shows will be off this Tuesday but return in time for the May sweeps.

When the shows return, FBI will have OA facing a ghost from his past, FBI: International has one team member’s loyalties in question, and FBI: Most Wanted tangles with a twisted new killer. That promises the last episodes of the year will be epic for each series.

What happened during the last FBI episodes?

For the main FBI series, viewers tuned in to learn more of the fallout of Maggie’s hospitalization after being exposed to sarin gas (an excuse for Missy Peregrym’s pregnancy). Maggie was recovering, but it would take time.

Also, Shantel VanSanten continued her role as agent Nina Chase, who took Maggie’s place on the squad. That led to the hunt for a serial killer who had targeted Isobel.

FBI: International had the team investigating an attack on a cruise ship. Forrester briefly believed his girlfriend Sara was involved and confronted her about using him. Sara turned out to be innocent but realized this distrust was too much to break up with Forrester, who went to see Kellett.

FBI: Most Wanted saw the team unraveling a Hitchcockian plot where two women conspired to kill each other’s husbands. Meanwhile, Remy had to face the fact his mother’s Alzheimer’s condition had gotten worse and urged his sister it was time to sell the family house and have their mother put in a treatment home.

With the season finales for all three shows scheduled for May 26, CBS appears to want one last break before pushing ahead with the final episodes of the seasons in a row.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

How did FBI Tuesdays do in the ratings this week?

After a couple of major shifts for the shows, FBI Tuesdays made a good return with some strong episodes in the ratings.

The main FBI show was the highest-rated network program that night, with 7.27 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo. FBI: International remained steady at 5.94 million viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, while FBI: Most Wanted had 5.25 million viewers and a 0.4 demo rating.

What’s coming when FBI Tuesdays return?

Vo (Vinessa Vidotto) and Forrester (Luke Kleintank) hunt a suspect on FBI: International. Pic credit: CBS

While there are no promos yet, the synopsis for each episode promises intriguing drama and action.

The mothership FBI has Ghost From the Past as the hunt for a drug mule coincides with OA remembering the loss of an old friend.

“The murder of a TSA agent leads the team to hunt down a killer who is using drug mules to exploit airport security checkpoints. Also, OA struggles to cope with the aftermath of the sarin gas exposure and the 10th anniversary of his army friend’s death in Afghanistan.”

OA has been deeply affected by Maggie’s condition, blaming himself for not getting her out in time. That trauma is likely to be brought up in this case.

FBI: International has Get That Revolution Started as the team hunts a sniper while Jaeger finds her Europol bosses questioning her involvement with the Fly Team.

“The Fly Team works to hunt down the sniper responsible for killing an American during an attack targeting a biomedical lab in Belgium. Also, Jaeger clashes with her boss at Europol over her allegiance to the Fly Team.”

Jaeger has put herself on the line a few times to help the team, but given the tricky political situation abroad, her superiors may be upset she’s given this American team so much aid over her own nation.

The night wraps up with FBI: Most Wanted as Greatest Hits has the team tracking a unique copycat killer.

“The team searches for a murderer recreating the chilling killings of a notorious ‘80s mobster.”

The question seems to be if this is somehow that mobster back from the grave or a copycat. It’s also likely to touch more on Remy’s conflict regarding his family.

While another delay for new episodes may be annoying, it will be the last one before the final episodes of the current seasons to let this year of FBI Tuesdays finish strongly.

FBI Tuesdays return Tuesday, May 10, beginning with FBI Season 4 at 8/7c on CBS.