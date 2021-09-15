Julian McMahon teases on FBI: Most Wanted’s new team member

Julian McMahon with new member Alexa Davalos on Season 3 of FBI: Most Wanted. Pic credit: CBS

Julian McMahon is excited to welcome a new member to the FBI: Most Wanted team.

Speaking to the TCA Summer Presentation, the star of the hit CBS spin-off discussed the arrival of Alexa Davalos as a new member of the team and what to expect when she joins in Season 3.

Why is FBI: Most Wanted gaining a new team member?

Premiering in 2019, FBI: Most Wanted managed to keep the same cast going since it premiered. That all changed midway through Season 2.

Like many shows, the second season of the series was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It finally premiered in November of 2020 for a 15-episode Season 2.

Notable was that early in the season, the character of Clinton Skye (Nathaniel Arcand) only appeared in a few episodes and then was not seen since December of 2020.

The show explained that Clinton was on a special assignment. It appeared Arcand was busy with several other films and the restrictions of travel between Canada and the United States prevented him from doing more with the show.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Arcand finally confirmed in July he was leaving the series with Clinton’s fate up in the air.

This paves the way for a new character, Special Agent Kristin Gaines, played by Alexa Davalos. The actress is best known for her turn in the Amazon Prime series The Man In the High Castle.

McMahon on Davalos joining FBI: Most Wanted

Nathaniel Arcand as Clinton Skye, Julian McMahon as Jess LaCroix, Roxy Sternberg as Sheryll Barnes, Keisha Castle-Hughes as Hana Gibson and Kellan Lutz as Kenny Crosby on FVI: Most Wanted. Pic credit: Jeff Neumann/CBS

Speaking to the Television Critics Association Press Tour last weekend, McMahon shared some details on Gaines and how happy he is to have Davalos join the show.

“Firstly, it’s always great to have a new character come on board, because it just adds an element of the unknown and the element of the exciting, kind of getting to know that character. You as an actor, you’ve got to start to work with somebody differently and understand the nuances of how they like to work and incorporate that into this. I’ve always said that our family, our team, is a family, right? So, Jess looks at it that way, and so do I, right? So, when you bring in a new character into our show, you’re bringing in a new family member. And we have the character of Kristin Gaines, which is a fantastic character.”

The FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 premiere will first address the Season 2 cliffhanger as Jess and Crosby (Kellan Lutz) were defending Jess’s girlfriend from her crazed ex-husband with gunshots going off.

The premiere will also be part of the special three-part crossover with FBI and the new FBI: International as the team takes part in a kidnapping plot overseas.

Gaines first works with the team on a case in Miami then joins them full-time the following episode. McMahon indicates that her entrance will shake the team up at first before Davalos settles into the role.

“She comes on to the show in a pretty kind of ballsy kind of manner, and we kind of get to meet her in a very Dick Wolf kind of, you know, heroic kind of thing. And so – and as we progress, we’re shooting Episode 4 now. … We have a couple really good episodes in the can. But as we kind of develop, we obviously get to learn more about her, to understand who she is, to see how she fits into the team, into the family, all those kind of things. And Alexa is a wonderfully talented actress. I was a big fan of her show, Man in the High Castle. And so, it’s just great to have her as part of the team.”

With a new member joining on a high-profile case, the FBI: Most Wanted team is ready to make Season 3 the most exciting yet.

FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 premieres Tuesday, September 21 at 9/8c on CBS.