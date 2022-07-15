FBI: International star confirms departure with new cast member joining

Christiane Paul leaving her role as Kristin Jaeger on FBI: International. Pic credit: CBS

FBI: International is making a major change for Season 2.

It’s confirmed that Christiane Paul will exit the series as Europol Agent Katrin Jaeger, following a big move for her character.

This marks the first major cast change since the hit CBS spin-off began but will be worked into the storylines. It adds a bit more drama as the production of Season 2 is about to get underway.

The exit will lead to newcomer Eva-Jane Willis joining as the Fly Team’s new liaison, who may play a bigger role on missions.

This cast shift will obviously lead to a different look for FBI: International Season 2.

The FBI franchise has seen a few cast shifts over its short existence, and Christine leaving is the latest one.

The main FBI show had Kristen Chazel (Ebonée Noel) as a regular star until she left midway through Season 2 and was replaced by Katherine Renee Turner. FBI: Most Wanted has seen several cast shifts, with Season 3 alone having three main cast members depart and a couple of new ones joining.

Why is Jaeger leaving FBI: International?

Yet, it’s something that FBI: International is already making a significant shift for Season 2 with the departure of Katrin Jaeger. The cool German-born Europol agent had aided the team throughout the season as their liaison, negotiating with police forces in other nations.

Jaeger had some ups and downs, including coming close to losing her job at the hands of an arrogant superior. In the end, she not only kept her job but got a promotion.

The Season 1 finale had Jaeger telling the team that because of her new responsibilities, she could no longer be their liaison. They bid farewell at a party as Jaeger prepared for a new phase in her life.

It’s now confirmed that Jaeger and Paul are leaving the series but will have an able replacement.

Who is the new FBI: International agent?

Eva-Jane Willis joins FBI: International in Season 2. Pic credit: BBC.

Per the story on Deadline, the new addition to the team is Eva-Jane Willis. The actress was born in South Africa and grew up in London.

Beginning her career in 2010, Willis has starred in several British TV shows, such as Gangs of London and the upcoming Prime Video series The Power.

According to the press release, Willis will play Megan “Smitty” Garretson, “a street-wise Europol agent with an extensive undercover background who is embedded with The Fly Team and liaises with each host country they inhabit.”

The description indicates that Smitty may be more proactive with the field work than Jaeger, who was generally working in offices with the local officials.

It also sounds like the door is open for Paul to occasionally return as Jaeger to check in on the team.

With production on Season 2 set to begin in a few weeks, the Season 2 premiere will introduce Smitty and set up the new dynamic with the team.

While shifting up the series is a bold move, it could make Season 2 of FBI: International even more exciting.

FBI: International Season 2 premieres Tuesday, September 20 at 9/8c on CBS.