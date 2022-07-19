FBI: Most Wanted recruits former Good Sam star for new leading role

Edwin Hodge joins FBI: Most Wanted. Pic credit: CBS

FBI: Most Wanted just got its newest recruit.

It’s now confirmed that Edwin Hodge will be joining the hit spin-off in Season 4.

The actor, known for his roles in The Purge, SIX, For All Mankind, Good Sam, and Chicago Fire, will be taking over from Miguel Gomez, who left following the Season 3 finale.

Hodge plays Ray Cannon, a former cop turned FBI agent following a family tradition.

This marks another major casting change for the show since Season 3 began, which has kept fans on their toes.

However, Hodge should bring a new intensity to the series as Season 4 prepares to begin filming in a few weeks.

FBI: Most Wanted’s wild revolving door

FBI: Most Wanted fans had no idea Season 3 was going to bring a score of casting changes for the hit CBS spin-off.

It started with the Season 3 premiere as Crosby (Kellan Lutz) was wounded in the line of duty. While he recovered, Crosby elected to leave the team as Lutz decided to leave the series to spend time with his family.

The same episode introduced Kristin Gaines (Alexa Davalos), who took over Crosby’s spot on the team.

The big turn came midway through the season when Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon) was killed in the line of duty protecting an innocent woman.

The team soon met his replacement, Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott). At the same time, Barnes took time away to tend to her family, which was to excuse Roxy Sternberg’s real-life pregnancy.

The Season 3 finale explained that Ortiz was in Los Angeles tending to his ailing father. Shortly after the finale aired, it was confirmed that Miguel Gomez would be leaving the series.

No official word has been given, although rumors were Gomez’s exit was a creative decision.

This left another gaping hole in the Fugitive Task Force that’s now been filled.

Who is Edwin Hodge and who does he play on FBI: Most Wanted?

Edwin Hodge of SIX joins FBI: Most Wanted. Pic credit: The History Channel

Born in 1985, Edwin Hodge is the older brother of Aldis Hodge, who starred in the hit TNT series Leverage and will play Hawkman in the upcoming Black Adam movie.

Edwin is best known for his role as Dante Bishop, aka “The Bloody Stranger,” in the first three The Purge movies. He also had a recurring role as fireman Rick Newhouse on Chicago Fire.

Hodge has been busy on TV with several roles like the Apple TV+ series For All Mankind and the History Channel military drama SIX. In addition, he recently starred in the short-lived CBS medical drama Good Sam.

According to the press release, Hodge will play Ray Cannon, who is “transferred to Remy Scott’s (Dylan McDermott) team from the FBI’s Violent Crimes office in Albany. He started his career in New Orleans as a cop-turned-junior detective, then graduated at the top of his class at Quantico last year, following in his retired FBI agent father’s footsteps.”

Being a rookie agent thrust into the intense work of the Fugitive Task Force will be a huge challenge for Cannon. This can lead to a new dynamic of the team showing him the ropes and how FBI work is different than being a cop.

Hodge is expected to debut in the Season 4 premiere on September 20. With another new cast member joining up, it’s likely that the new year of FBI: Most Wanted continues to keep fans on their toes for what’s to come next.

FBI: Most Wanted Season 4 premieres Tuesday, September 20 at 10/9c on CBS.