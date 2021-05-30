Former Chicago P.D. star Sophia Bush to star in new show on CBS

Sophia Bush stars on the new show Good Sam. Pic credit: CBS

Chicago P.D. and One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush has a new show that will debut on CBS during the upcoming television season.

CBS has announced that Good Sam has been picked up as a mid-season show and that it will appear at some point during the 2021-2022 season.

Good Sam has been in production for a while, but we are very close to seeing Sophia Bush back on the small screen.

Fans of Chicago P.D. still remember Bush fondly as Erin Lindsay from 84 episodes of the hit NBC show. Bush also appeared as Erin on six episodes of Chicago Med and on 11 episodes of Chicago P.D.

Before she joined the Chicago franchise, Bush was best known for her time as Brooke Davis on One Tree Hill. She was with the show for its entire run, taking the time to do a few movies along the way as well.

Some of Bush’s films were Stay Alive (2006), John Tucker Must Die (2006), The Hitcher (2007), and the TV movie, Hatfields & McCoys.

According to CBS, “GOOD SAM stars Sophia Bush (‘Chicago’ franchise, ‘One Tree Hill’) and Jason Isaacs (STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, ‘Harry Potter’ films) in a drama about Dr. Sam Griffith (Bush), a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as Chief of Surgery after her renowned boss falls into a coma.”

“When her former boss wakes up months later demanding to resume his duties, Sam is tasked with supervising this egotistical expert with a scalpel who never acknowledged her stellar talent. Complicating matters is that the caustic and arrogant Dr. Rob ‘Griff’ Griffith (Isaacs) also happens to be her father,” reads the press release from CBS.

Sophia Bush as Dr. Sam Griffith and Jason Isaacs as Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith lead the Good Sam cast. Some of the other actors attached to the show are Skye P. Marshall as Dr. Lex Trulie, Michael Stahl-David as Dr. Caleb Tucker, Davi Santos as Dr. Joey Costa, Omar Maskati as Dr. Isan M. Shah, Wendy Crewson as Vivian Katz, and Edwin Hodge as Malcolm A. Kingsley.

When does Good Sam premiere on CBS?

CBS hasn’t revealed an exact start date for Good Sam, but Season 1 will probably begin during the upcoming winter months. Look for either a late 2021 or early 2022 start for the new series. With a strong cast and a good writing team, this should be a show that gets every opportunity to find success at the network.

Below is an extended teaser trailer that CBS has already released for Good Sam.

There are a lot of other changes that will be taking place at CBS during the fall 2021 television season. That includes NCIS leaving Tuesday nights. It was a shocking revelation to fans of the show who have been tuning in on Tuesday evenings for years.

A new NCIS spin-off is also going to debut in the fall. CBS just announced that NCIS: Hawaii will air on Monday nights. That opening was created when the network decided to move on from NCIS: New Orleans.

