FBI Tuesdays preview: The new seasons kick off with some major action

Jeremy Sisto is Jubal Valentine on FBI. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

FBI Tuesdays are finally back this week with some great action.

After a full summer off, all three FBI shows return on Tuesday and hit the ground running with some great storylines.

The main FBI series has Jubal Valentine placed in a tough spot when a case interferes with his family life.

FBI: International has the Fly Team meeting their new liaison while handling a case of a cop killing overseas.

Finally, FBI: Most Wanted has the return of an old team member to handle a tough case while Remy faces a personal problem.

This promises to kick the seasons off with some terrific action and drama to make the premieres big events for fans of the franchise.

How do the new seasons of FBI begin?

The night begins with the FBI Season 5 premiere, which, despite some rumors, will not be the delayed Season 4 finale. Instead, Hero’s Journey has Jubal forced to choose between his job and his family.

"The team pivots when their sting operation to secure a massive bomb from an illegal broker leads them to discover that the device is already in the wrong hands. Also, Jubal's promise to be present at his son's birthday party is put to the test as the case continues to heat up."

With Maggie (Missy Peregrym) still recovering from a gas attack last season, Nina Chase (Shantel VanSanten) continues to fill her spot on the team.

The FBI: International Season 3 premiere will introduce the team’s new Europol liaison as they tackle a tough case in Paris in Unburdened.

“The Fly Team and new Europol liaison Megan “Smitty” Garretson (regular series cast member Eva-Jane Willis) investigate when an American police detective on the Federal task force is murdered in Paris while looking into a U.S. company suspected of selling illegal weapons in France and the Middle East.”

It appears that Smitty will be taking a more active role in the team’s cases than former liaison Jaeger did but still let the team take the lead in a tough assignment.

FBI: Most Wanted’s Season 4 premiere has the return of Barnes (Roxy Sternberg had been on maternity leave), meaning her first meeting with Remy (Dylan McDermott) will take place as the team handles a difficult case in Iron Pipeline.

“When a family of four from New York is found dead in a Georgia motel room, the Fugitive Task Force investigates a connection between the victims and the sale of illegal firearms. Also, Barnes struggles with Remy’s leadership style upon her return from maternity leave, and Remy and his sister plan for their mother’s care.”

Remy has had issues with his mother facing Alzheimer’s and this could be a major distraction to a dangerous case.

FBI Tuesdays shows a new promo

While the seasons are about to begin, CBS released a brand new promo of the action coming not just on the season premieres but in some coming episodes.

It opens with what appears to be Smitty talking of one man responsible for over 200 deaths in the United States before the teams go into action.

FBI’s part has the team facing the threat of a bomb with OA trying to defuse it while Isobel warns him that “this is about the preservation of life, including your own.”

OA is then shown driving the bomb out of an area while running from an exploding car.

FBI: International shows the team hunting their quarry while Raines talks of loving being in the field. FBI: Most Wanted briefly shows Edwin Hodge as new agent Ray Cannon even though he won’t be in the premiere.

With so much action and thrills abounding, FBI Tuesdays are ready to bring back all the drama fans love.

FBI Tuesdays begins with FBI Season 5 premiere Tuesday September 20 at 8/7c on CBS.