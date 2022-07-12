Zeeko Zaki addresses Missy Peregrym’s return to FBI

Zeeko Zaki as OA on FBI Season 4. Pic credit: CBS

Zeeko Zaki is as eager to get back to work on FBI as fans are.

As production is set to begin on Season 5 of the hit CBS drama, the actor who plays Omar Adom “O.A.” Zidan is opening up on how it feels to embrace this character again.

He also shared his hopes for the return of co-star Missy Peregrym and hints at a possible crossover in the franchise’s future.

Zaki on OA and Maggie’s return

Season 4 of FBI was a dramatic one for OA, personally and professionally.

First, he declined a job offer from his girlfriend, choosing his duty with the FBI over their relationship. Then, OA clashed with a fellow Muslim agent on using a mosque to hunt for suspected terrorists.

The man tried to bribe OA with a promotion to deny Wallace’s claims of cops roughing up a suspect. But, In the end, OA went with his ethics to make the report.

The big turn was when Maggie (Missy Peregrym) was caught in a sarin gas attack. While OA rescued her, Maggie was put into a coma with OA naturally affected.

This was due to Peregrym’s real-life pregnancy. The plan was for Maggie to return for the Season 5 finale, but Peregrym recently revealed it will be longer before she comes to work.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight during an event in the Bahamas, Zaki discussed how it would be for Maggie’s return and if the cast had plans to celebrate her coming back.

“We’ll see, we’ll see. Maybe her and the kids will enter undercover in an episode, and we’ll get to kind of do it on screen. That’d be great.”

Season 5 will thus continue with OA still teaming with Nina Chase (Shantel VanSanten) but facing more challenges.

Zaki on playing OA

OA (Zeeko Zaki) handles a major challenge on FBI Season 4. Pic credit: CBS

Right after Maggie’s injury, OA hunted a man he was convinced was a terrorist he’d once clashed with. He ended up being proven right to kill the man in a fight.

Yet it made OA face up to his issues with his anxiety and problems to seek therapy. Zaki discussed how this added to his pride in playing this strong Muslim character on a network show.

“It was an honor to have the platform to have the opportunity. And it’s really great it worked and that we got to show the business side that we got to have all these different perspectives in these shows so hopefully we will continue to open doors and change the narrative.”

Zaki is also hoping for another crossover with FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International. OA was the focus of one last season as he aided the other two teams on a trafficking case.

“The best part about it was, when I did the research for the show, I realized how I was more like most of the FBI agents… And then we realized our job was to show the world the diversity and the enthusiasm of all the agents.”

As Season 5 is set to begin filming in a few weeks, Zaki is set to continue OA’s journey as the return of Maggie should boost his journey in FBI even more.

FBI Season 5 premieres Tuesday, September 20 at 8/7c on CBS.