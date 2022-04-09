FBI Tuesdays preview: a new agent debuts in a thrilling night

Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott) debuts as the new leader on FBI: Most Wanted. Pic credit: CBS

FBI Tuesdays is back and with a brand new face to boot.

After a week off, the thrilling dramas return as the main FBI show has Scola involved in a complex case. Meanwhile, on FBI: International, a team member finds themselves too involved in a murder case.

The big move is FBI: Most Wanted, which welcomes a new team leader as the show prepares to enter the final run of episodes for this season.

FBI Tuesdays returning after a delay

FBI Tuesdays fans have had to get used to some offbeat scheduling for the dramas this year.

After returning from winter breaks, the shows took a few weeks off in January. There was then another delay of new episodes because of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

They then had to take March 1 off for the State of the Union Address, followed by a break on March 15. They have run two weeks of new episodes before taking last week off.

The delays may simply be scheduling as well as the complications of filming during the coronavirus pandemic. Also, FBI has had to film around Missy Peregrym’s pregnancy, which could affect Maggie later in the season.

All three shows did leave off on intriguing plotlines. On the main FBI, OA had to protect a Congressman whose racist rhetoric rubbed him the wrong way.

Sadly, OA couldn’t prevent the Congressman’s murder, but did catch the perpetrator and helped the man’s son cope with the loss.

FBI: International had Raines going on his own to rescue his kidnapped sister in Kosovo. Also, Kellett and Forrester had to protect their secret relationship.

A big move occurred on FBI: Most Wanted as Barnes was affected by the manhunt of a couple protecting their daughter. That led her to taking a leave of absence to focus on her family.

This was an excuse for Roxy Sternberg to take time off as the actress is pregnant. The episode ended with Isobel learning who will be the new Fugitive Task Force leader.

That leads into this week, which has several exciting plotlines abounding.

What’s happening on FBI Tuesdays this week?

Surprisingly, FBI doesn’t have a promo but the synopsis for One Night Stand promises a focus on Scola.

“When a young couple is found murdered in a New York City park after returning from vacation, the team searches for a suspect linked to the drug trade. Also, Scola turns over a new leaf when it comes to his relationships.”

Scola has been opening up more to his teammates on his past, including his issues with his late brother. This case might delve more into his life even as the team hunts a dangerous gang.

FBI: International has Left of Boom, which puts Vo in the middle of a murder case.

“The Fly Team lands in hot water when Vo is found at the scene where a Hungarian gambling regulator was murdered.”

The promo indicates Vo is a suspect, which puts the Fly Team in a delicate position. Coming right off of Raines going rogue, Vo’s actions may jeopardize the team’s standing with the Hungarian police.

Finally, FBI: Most Wanted has Covenant, which will debut Dylan McDermott as new team leader Remy Scott.

“The team’s new leader, charming but formidable Special Agent Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott), takes charge as they investigate a series of homicides tied to a forbidden love between a young teen and her older boyfriend.”

The promo shows McDermott slipping right into his new role, although the rest of the team might need some time to get used to a new face as their boss. It’s also likely the case may be a major test for Scott’s abilities.

With that new character and some top plots, FBI Tuesdays makes up for their brief delay with all the action fans love.

FBI Tuesdays begins with FBI Season 4 at 8/7c on CBS.