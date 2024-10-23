Family Feud: Steve Harvey’s weight loss has ‘benefited’ his romance with wife Marjorie

Steve Harvey is reaping the benefits of his new trim figure.

The Family Feud host recently dropped a sizeable amount of weight, and his fans have taken notice.

The 67-year-old surprised his fans in a recent Instagram Reel, showing off his slimmer physique.

Fans of the Family Feud host were taken aback by Steve’s appearance, questioning whether or not he had suffered a health crisis due to his sudden and quite obvious weight loss.

In addition to his weight loss, fans noticed that Steve appeared to be leaning on his wife, Marjorie, for support as he slowly walked along the beach.

Amid all the concern for Steve’s well-being, a Family Feud insider tells Closer Weekly that the multi-talented superstar is fine.

Steve Harvey has reportedly dropped 30 pounds the old-fashioned way

A source says that Steve Harvey feels “invigorated” after dropping 30 pounds by making healthier choices, exercising regularly, and eating more nutritiously.

“He’s down to about 200 pounds but insists he’s doing it in a healthy way by eating real, nutritious food and weighing out the portions so he doesn’t overdo it, cutting out the salt and junk, and exercising regularly,” the tipster told the outlet.

The comments on Steve’s Instagram post reportedly made an impression on him, so he decided to heed his fans’ advice and get serious about his health.

Steve is taking his health quite seriously these days, and he wants long-lasting results, so he isn’t following any liquid or fad diet but is staying more active and making healthy food choices.

“Steve’s all about staying physically fit,” added the informant. “He realizes he’s not out of the woods, but he’s determined to stay on track with this.”

Steve feels more “invigorated,” so he’s also taking advantage of the benefits he’s seeing in his marriage.

“He’s more invigorated, and the romantic stakes have benefited, too,” the source claims.

Steve and Marjorie are more in love than ever

Steve and Marjorie celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary this summer.

The couple traveled to Italy where they soaked up the sun and surf along with some of their children.

Most recently, Steve shouted out Marjorie on her 60th birthday with a sweet Instagram Reel.

In the video, the couple stood with their arms around each other as they were being photographed.

Steve was dressed in head-to-toe black, including his suit and patent leather shoes, while Marjorie showed off her svelte figure in a white top and matching skirt.

The song Anniversary by Tony! Toni! Toné! played in the background, and Steve wrote, “Happy 60th birthday baby @marjorie_harvey 😘.”