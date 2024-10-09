Steve Harvey threatens to slap contestants if they miss an answer: ‘I’mma haul off’

During a recent episode, Steve Harvey was ready to slap some Celebrity Family Feud contestants.

Steve couldn’t even finish reading his cue card without losing his composure.

He chuckled before he read the clue to the opponents facing off against each other.

Steve stepped away from the podium, laughed, and announced, “Oh, yeah.”

“Oh yeah … you miss this, I’m slapping you,” he warned. “Okay? I’mma haul off, I’mma slap you.”

Steve noted that the top seven answers were on the board as he prepared to read the survey question to the players.

“Name something that follows the word strip,” Steve asked the competitors.

Eddie was the first to tap his buzzer, allowing him a chance to take control of the game and put some points on the board for his team.

Eddie’s time expired, and he still hadn’t given Steve an answer, earning him the dreaded red “X” and a sudden buzzer sound.

Steve walked in Eddie’s direction with his hand raised as though he was going to slap him, clearly joking as he mouthed obscenities to himself.

The Celebrity Family Feud live studio audience erupted in laughter as Steve didn’t let up on his skit.

He approached Eddie even closer, glared at him, and asked, “Really?! Really?! For real?! Cause you don’t want nobody to know?”

Steve continued to be disappointed by the contestants’ answers

Steve Harvey was shocked that Eddie couldn’t come up with an answer, so he turned his attention to Eddie’s opponent, Antonio.

When Steve pointed at Antonio, signaling him to answer, he responded, “Rip.”

“What?” Steve asked, confused by the answer.

Antonio doubled down on his response, repeating, “Strip rip.”

Steve pretended to try to tear Antonio’s name tag off as he, too, got the big, red “X,” earning zero points for his team.

Steve celebrates when a contestant finally puts points on the board

Steve walked toward the survey board in disbelief before turning the question over to Thomas, one of Eddie’s teammates.

When he called on Thomas to provide a survey response, he was able to come up with one that made sense and put points on the board.

“Club,” Thomas declared.

Steve walked from the face-off podium over to Thomas’s team podium to shake his hand, applauding his effort.

As it turned out, Thomas’ answer was the top one on the board, for 31 points.

Steve ended the humorous scene by pretending to backhand the others who couldn’t answer correctly.

The exchange was shared on several social media platforms and was appropriately captioned, “Name something that follows the word ‘strip.’ 🤔🍑😤 Miss this one? #SteveHarvey: ‘I’m slapping you.’ #CelebrityFamilyFeud.”