Steve Harvey tells Family Feud audience to ‘stop clapping’ for applauding contestant’s NSFW answer

Family Feud contestants never cease to amuse viewers with their off-the-wall survey answers.

During a recent episode, a contestant named Mike caught host Steve Harvey off guard with his response.

Family Feud shared the clip on Instagram in a Reel captioned, “When you were a kid, you didn’t have _____. 😲🤬😂 BLEEP flusters #SteveHarvey! #FamilyFeud.”

Mike went face-to-face with his opponent at the podium when Steve asked them both to finish a sentence.

“When I was a kid, we didn’t have what?” Steve proposed.

Mike quickly tapped his buzzer, and when Steve called on him, he was taken aback by his answer.

“S**t,” Mike said as a pile of poo emoji appeared over his mouth to censor his answer.

Family Feud contestant gives a shocking answer that producers had to censor

Steve stopped in his tracks as he gave Mike the staredown, in disbelief at his answer. The live studio audience guffawed at the remark during a recent episode.

“Can I say that?” Mike asked after realizing that his answer would likely be bleeped out.

“It was the first thing that came to my head,” Mike added as he took in the laughter around him.

Steve returned the question, asking Mike, “It’s the first thing that came to your head?!”

Steve Harvey issues a warning to the Family Feud audience

As everyone continued applauding Mike’s answer, Steve issued a warning: “You stop clapping!”

Mike continued, “I figured [the producers would] buzz it if they didn’t like it. They’ll bleep it out, won’t they?”

Steve continued to joke with Mike, asking him, “They’ll bleep it out? What do I turn around and say? I mean, Mike, I got a career here I’m working on.”

The Emmy-nominated host then turned to producers, unsure how to repeat Mike’s answer. They prompted him to say “It” and checked the board for Mike’s answer.

As it turned out, Mike wasn’t the only one to think of his answer.

“Any money” showed up in the fourth spot, with nine survey responses.

Family Feud viewers enjoy Steve and Mike’s antics

Family Feud viewers who watched the Instagram Reel headed to the comments section to offer their opinions on Mike and Steve’s on-air exchange.

“He broke Steve and the board knew what he was talking about 😂😂😂😂,” wrote @dannohawaii50fan.

Family Feud fans weigh in. Pic credit: @familyfeud/Instagram

Another Family Feud viewer added that Mike’s answer was a “good” one.

“The judges should’ve told him to be more specific 🤣,” joked another Instagram user.

Instagram user @jamelmerritt added, “That’s one hell of an answer 😂😂😂😂.”