Steve Harvey reprimands celebrity family: ‘This is not how you play this game!’

Steve Harvey is a pro at dishing out warnings to Family Feud contestants.

As the host of two popular game shows, Steve has become accustomed to various answers from contestants.

During a recent episode of Celebrity Family Feud, Steve collected answers from the Braxton family.

Singer/Songwriter Toni Braxton and her sisters Tamar, Trina, Traci, and Towanda appeared on the show and had Steve laughing with some of their antics.

A clip from their appearance was shared on @familyfeud’s Instagram feed in a Reel captioned, “Something a wife would hate to see her ex buy right after the divorce?? 💍😂👀 #SteveHarvey: ‘This is NOT how you play this game!’ #FamilyFeud.”

It was Trina’s turn to create a survey response and earn points for her team when asked to “Name something a wife would hate to see her ex-husband buy right after their divorce.”

The Braxton sisters crack up Steve Harvey

Trina’s sister, Tamar, quickly chimed in, telling her, “You know this!”

“She just got divorced,” Tamar revealed to Steve.

Trina’s answer was, “A new ring for another woman,” which happened to be the number-two answer on the board with 31 survey responses.

Trina got another chance to put points on the board when the video rewound to her earlier turn.

This time, Steve teased Trina after he read the question aloud.

“And you should know this!” he exclaimed. “They have all said [so].”

“How about a car seat, Steve?” was Trina’s response this time.

Rather than applauding Trina’s efforts like teammates usually do on the show, her sisters looked disappointed with her answer.

“A who?!” Tamar cried out in shock.

Steve Harvey coaches the Braxtons on how to be supportive team members

Steve found the exchange amusing, telling the studio audience, “This is NOT how you play this game!”

“Listen to me,” he continued.

“When your family gives an answer, you’re supposed to say, ‘Good answer, good answer, good answer!” Steve added, clapping as he reinforced his point.

As it turned out, Trina’s answer wasn’t on the board anyway, earning her team a big, red “X” and zero points.

Steve wasn’t the only one who found the Braxton sisters’ antics amusing.

Celebrity Family Feud viewers got a kick out of Trina and Tamar’s interaction

Instagram users headed to the comments section of the Instagram Reel to point out how amusing the ladies’ behavior was.

Pic credit: @familyfeud/Instagram

“‘How about a carseat’. ‘Aaaaw! A what? Nuh uh’ 😂😂😂😂 I died,” commented one Celebrity Family Feud viewer.

Another Instagram user commented, “Tamar: A whoooo 💀💀💀 not a what but a who lmao.”

“Tamar had me rolling w this episode 🤣🤣🤣,” added @kalaisa.jones.