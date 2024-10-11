Steve Harvey stuns fans with physical transformation amid health concerns

Steve Harvey, the well-known host of Family Feud, recently surprised fans with a striking new look.

The longtime television host and comedian appears trimmer and healthier after fans shared concern for his health.

On October 10, he shared an Instagram video celebrating his wife Marjorie Harvey’s 60th birthday. The couple appeared in elegant formal wear, sharing a kiss for the camera.

Fans quickly praised the 67-year-old comedian’s noticeably slimmer physique, commenting on his healthy look.

Many praised the couple, calling them a “power couple” and complimenting Steve’s stylish appearance in an all-black suit​.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Another commenter added, “They both look so slim and good, wow😍🔥❤️.”

Fans Are here for the birthday. Pic credit: @iamsteveharveytv/Instagram

Steve Harvey appeared frail several weeks ago

A few weeks ago, concerns about Steve Harvey’s health surfaced. In a video posted on August 30, the couple was seen walking along a beach. While some admired their joyful stroll, others noticed Harvey’s slow pace and suggested that he appeared to lean on his wife for support.

Harvey has been inconsistent with his workout routine in the past. He has occasionally shared his workout routine with his fans but the updates seem far and few in between.

His weight has also visibly fluctuated over the years but the Family Feud star appears to be back in shape.

Steve Hervey is unapologetic about his cigar habit

Harvey’s cigar smoking has left fans worried about its impact on his health​.

Despite these worries, Harvey has remained unapologetic about his cigar habit. He previously addressed fan concerns in a 2016 YouTube video, emphasizing the importance of enjoying small pleasures like cigars amid his busy schedule.

“Before you tell me what cigars do to your body, let me tell you what it do for me… a cigar is relaxing to me,” he remarked on the video​.

Harvey has previously spoken about balancing his work with moments of relaxation, emphasizing that cigar smoking is one of his few indulgences. While there have been no major publicized health issues, the Family Feud host has been candid about using his time for stress relief, citing the importance of maintaining a balance amid a demanding career.

At 67, Harvey continues to defy age with his youthful appearance.

This latest birthday celebration video has shifted the narrative, with fans now applauding Harvey’s apparent commitment to his health and vitality. The shift from concern to admiration highlights the ongoing conversation between Harvey’s followers about his lifestyle choices and enduring charm.