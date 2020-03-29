Dan Fogelman dishes This Is Us future, and Season 4 finale bombshells

This Is Us show creator Dan Fogelman is dishing the future of the NBC show and the Season 4 finale bombshells that still have fans talking.

Dan has some good and bad news for viewers when it comes to what is next for the Pearson family.

The showrunner, who also wrote the finale, had a lot to say regarding the way Season 4 ended. In true fashion, though, Dan manages to share insight into the series without giving away any juicy details.

Season 4 finale bombshells

One year after revealing Kevin (Justin Hartley) has a son in the future, fans learned the child’s mother is Madison (Caitlin Thompson).

Madison is pregnant with twins in the present, and Kevin has a daughter too.

However, just because Madison is Kevin’s baby mama, it doesn’t mean she is Kevin’s fiancée at the cabin celebrating The Big 3’s 40th birthday. Dan would not confirm or deny Madison ends up with Kevin.

“Kevin has a journey ahead of him, and I don’t want to get too far ahead of it just yet,” the show creator revealed to TVLine.

Dan also is staying tight-lipped on who Kevin and Nicky (Griffin Dunne) are married to in the flash-forward where the family is at an ailing Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) bedside.

Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kevin’s massive blowout was a challenging scene for Dan to write, but the payoff was more than he imagined.

The scene worked so well, thanks to Justin and Sterling’s stellar acting skills. He also shared the fallout will last well into next season, and Randall will rely heavily on his immediate family as he grows distant from his siblings.

This Is Us Season 4 finale introduced Hailey (Adelaide Kane), Dr. Mason (Josh Hamilton), and his daughter Sadie (Glory Joy Rose), the horse girl to viewers. Dan shared they will all be back for next season but did not reveal in what capacity.

He did admit Dr. Mason will play a significant role in the upcoming season.

The future of This Is Us

NBC renewed This Is Us through Season 6, which means viewers are guaranteed at least 36 more episodes divulging into the lives of the Pearson family.

However, that may be all fans get.

There has long been speculation that This Is Us would end after Season 6. Now, Dan has confirmed that this is the case.

“That’s when the Pearson story will basically come to a close,” he shared with Deadline.

Dan previously shared in an interview that scenes from the series finale have already been shot. The news there are only two more seasons of the hit NBC drama is disheartening but a reality that has been ingrained in fans heads for years.

This Is Us Season 5 will premiere in fall 2020 on NBC.