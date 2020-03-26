This Is Us finale leaves fans shook over Kevin and Randall blowout

This Is Us has left fans shook over Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) blowout fight in the Season 4 finale.

Fans have known since the mid-season finale that the Pearson boys were not speaking by The Big 3’s 40th birthday.

Despite knowing a rift between Randall and Kevin was on the horizon, fans were not ready for the showdown that occurred. It was a massive, hitting below the belt, holding everything in for decades fight.

For months, Justin, Sterling, and show creator Dan Fogelman have been saying the brother’s rift was going to be a doozy.

In true fashion, This Is Us did not disappoint, but fans are having a rough time dealing with the harsh words said by the brothers.

Twitter is shook

Kevin and Randall did not hold back as they expressed their true feelings for each other and disagreed over how to care for Rebecca (Mandy Moore).

The scene was one of the most intense in the history of This Is Us.

It has been almost two days since the finale, and Twitter is still buzzing about the massive blowout.

One user called it the harshest fight ever on the NBC drama. Another user was surprised Kevin and Randall didn’t throw punches based on the powerful, hurtful words being unleashed.

If anyone watches #ThisIsUs – the fight between Randall and Kevin – harshest fight EVER!!!! Shocked at the things they said to each other!! — Reggie Malz (@ReggieMalz) March 26, 2020

Randall and Kevin right now… I'm surprised no one threw a punch 'cause every SECOND of that argument was laced with fighting words. Every bit of that was hurtful good god #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/jvkAV7yrxP — Brooke Nicole ☀️ (@notebrookepaper) March 25, 2020

There is one tweet that even brought Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) into the mix, expressing how disappointed Papa Pearson would be in his two sons.

Randall and Kevin both are showing their behinds right now. Jack wouldn’t have approved of any of this. #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/NzVL0AbkRk — 90dayslay (@90dayslay) March 25, 2020

One tweet by a fan pretty much sums up how people are feeling about the fight. No one is okay — plain and simple.

Just watched the #ThisIsUs finale and I’m not ok 😭 Randall & Kevin?? That fight?? Damn 🤯😳🙈 — Alexis ♓️ (@_alexischerelle) March 26, 2020

What does the flash-forward mean for the brothers?

The flash-forward where the family is gathering at an ailing Rebecca’s bedside has fans asking if the brothers recover from their massive blowout.

It is presumably around ten plus years after Kevin and Randall’s fight.

Kevin walks into his mother’s room to find Nicky (Griffin Dunne) and Randall. He gives his uncle a hug and rubs his brother’s back.

The interaction between Randall and Kevin is civil but now has fans wondering if their relationship is ever fully repaired.

When Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) greets Kevin, she comes across as if nothing ever happened between the two brothers. It alludes to Randall and Kevin eventually making amends, probably for the sake of Rebecca.

The question is, how do they come back from the harsh truths that were revealed. Even if they began speaking for their mother’s benefit, the relationship between Kevin and Randall would never be the same.

What did you think of Randall and Kevin’s massive blowout fight?

This Is Us will return for Season 5 in Fall 2020 on NBC.