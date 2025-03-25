Chicago P.D. wedding invitation revealed

Chicago P.D. star Marina Squerciati shared a fun spoiler.

A big day is ahead for Chicago P.D., with a wedding planned for the season finale.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Marina shared possible wedding dresses for Burgess.

Marina plays Detective Kim Burgess, and her character is about to marry Officer Adam Ruzek.

John Patrick Flueger plays Ruzek, and the duo has been with the show since the beginning.

The on-again, off-again relationship between Burgess and Ruzek will finally take that big step with a wedding.

Marina Squerciati teases photos from the Chicago P.D. set

“Wedding glowup facial @spaderma_medspa followed by an epic brunch @theoakvillechicago? Don’t mind if I do,” Marina captioned a new Instagram post.

“P.S. If you’re wondering why Jessy is laughing, it’s because I wanted to take a photo of our cute drinks BUT SHE ATE THE STRAWBERRY ALREADY. 😤,” she later added.

“P.S.S. if you’re wondering WHAT Paddy’s showing us on his phone, swipe to find out! We hope you’ll come! RSVP, below!” Marina added in another update.

The text provides a backstory for the seven photos that Marina uploaded. The “Jessy” she references is Jessy Schram from Chicago Med. She plays Dr. Hannah Asher.

The final image of the slideshow is the best one. Marina shared the wedding invitation for Kim and Adam. It notes that they will get married on May 25. That’s a Saturday, so it doesn’t yet reveal when the Chicago P.D. season finale airs.

Scroll through the photos in the Instagram post below. How excited you are for the next Chicago P.D. wedding? Leave us a comment below.

Marina asks for help with the Chicago P.D. wedding dress

“WHILE WE WAIT FOR THE NEXT CHICAGO PD…. HELP ME CHOOSE A DRESS!!!” Marina wrote in a previous post.

Below are the choices for Kim’s wedding dresses. Check them out and decide which one you think best fits her character.

