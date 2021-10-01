Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 3 promo and synopsis

LaRoyce Hawkins stars as Kevin Atwater on the Chicago P.D. cast. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. Season 9 is off and running and there have already been two episodes with some really dramatic moments in them.

Back on the Chicago P.D. season premiere, we saw Upton and Voight try to hide what happened to Roy as they carried out a fake investigation with Intelligence leading the way. It turned out that there was a witness, though, and Voight had Halstead take him out.

Then, during the latest episode of Chicago P.D., the central focus was on Burgess as she tried to get back to work. She struggled to get to that point, but proved immediately valuable in the field and ended up having to kill a suspect who drew a gun on her.

Now, the writers are going to provide an episode that will focus on Halstead, but we are also going to see the first steps that the FBI is taking in their investigation into what happened to Roy. Just how long can Upton go without cracking here?

Chicago P.D. episode synopsis for The One Next to Me

Below is the full synopsis that NBC has released for Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 3. The new installment will air for the first time on Wednesday, October 6 at 10/9c on NBC.

"Halstead's past resurfaces when a former Army colleague is implicated in a deadly blast; as the FBI launches an investigation into Roy's disappearance, Upton feels the pressure of the secret she and Voight are sharing."

New Chicago P.D. TV promo for Season 9, Episode 3

Below is the trailer for the new episode of Chicago P.D. that NBC is currently airing on television.

More to come on Chicago P.D. Season 9

We have some interesting Chicago P.D. spoilers linked here that address a relationship for a member of Intelligence that is going to get addressed in a big way as the season continues.

There has also been some bad news about a Once Chicago crossover taking place during the Fall 2021 television season. There had been big plans for an epic event that would involve all three Chicago-based shows, but it looks like that crossover has been shelved for now.

It’s disappointing that they weren’t able to pull off a crossover this fall, but, hopefully, it can get done and air at some point in Spring 2022 on NBC.

For now, One Chicago fans can just keep tuning in each Wednesday night for new episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.