Chicago P.D. recap: How far will Voight and Upton go to hide the truth?

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton on the Chicago P.D. cast. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. returned with the Season 9 premiere and picked up right where the Season 8 finale left off.

When last we saw the members of Intelligence, they had found a seriously injured Burgess and tracked down a suspect. But not all of the members of Intelligence were on the same page.

Voight and Upton were arresting a suspect named Roy when he got control of Voight’s gun, leading to Upton shooting and killing him. Voight then cleaned up the scene as Upton went home to Halstead.

Voight fell back into some of his old patterns as he got rid of the body and torched all evidence that he could find.

Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 1 recap

The new episode picked up with Upton telling Halstead that they should get married. He sidestepped the question, and she went to take a shower and wash off some of the guilt from what she and Voight had done.

Back at the hospital, Ruzek arrived and got an update from Atwater, who said that Burgess was still in surgery. With the whole team in the waiting room, the doctor came out to tell them that Burgess had lost a lot of blood and that she wasn’t out of the woods yet.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

As he was finishing up, Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller came in to let them know that she had received a tip that Roy’s SUV was found at a warehouse and that a witness had reported shots being fired. Now, Intelligence was off to investigate a case where some of them already knew the answers.

Intelligence begins a shell investigation

While Upton and Voight were simply going through the motions of trying to track down the suspect that was already dead, they came across evidence that another car was in the area, and the driver may have seen what they did.

Before they could get a handle on things, a warrant was being issued for the man’s house after the car’s plates showed up on security camera footage. And this particular guy was the one who sent Upton and Voight to the suspect who was killed in the first place (Mark). Upton began spiraling as she didn’t know how to deal with the situation and Voight had to continuously try to calm her down.

Things got more complicated when Intelligence found a laptop at Mark’s house. Voight took control of that laptop and had someone hack into it, where he found a video of himself and Upton at the warehouse. It now confirmed that Mark definitely knew what Voight and Upton had done and that he could both put them away.

Following a tip on the car, Upton and Halstead stumbled across Mark, and a foot pursuit began. As Halstead went around the block, Upton continued right behind Mark until she slowed down as though she was letting him get away. Then, suddenly, Mark carjacked a woman and drove off.

Intelligence gets their man

Intelligence was able to track the stolen car and they caught up to Mark. He exited the vehicle and took a woman hostage before ushering her into a building. Voight locked down the area and took Upton in with him to talk down the suspect. Before going in, though, he had Halstead set up across the street on another building and instructed him to take out the suspect if he had a shot.

Voight and Upton approached Mark within the building, and he recognized them immediately. He talked about going to the media and their bosses as Upton tried to talk him down. When he lunged forward, Halstead shot him through the window. The man later died at the hospital before telling his secrets.

At the hospital, Miller stated that she was bringing in the FBI to help track Roy in case he was trying to run. That led Voight to tell Upton that it was over. But this is Chicago P.D., where nothing is ever really over, so this is a case that may surface again later.

Ruzek brings Makayla to visit Burgess

After struggling with the decision about whether or not to take Makayla to see an injured Kim, Adam finally decided to do it. They got to the hospital shortly after Kim woke up, so she got to see Makayla. The trio was very happy about the reunion.

Later, though, Hailey came in and let Kim know that they had not captured the suspect that shot her. That was a lie, though, as she had been the one to kill him.

Jay Halstead proposes to Hailey Upton

Jay was already home when Hailey got there at the end of the episode. He also had an answer to the question about getting married. But admitting that he was traditional, he got down on a knee and proposed to her. She accepted, and the couple is now engaged.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.