Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 18 promo introduces a new recruit

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead on an all-new episode of Chicago P.D. Season 9. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

For Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 18, the show is going to be introducing a new recruit who could be an asset to Intelligence.

It could certainly help the team to add a younger person, as there haven’t been many changes recently to the group leading these intense investigations.

As a reminder of what took place on the last new episode of Chicago P.D., Ruzek set out to investigate the missing daughter of a former teacher that he respected, and it almost cost him his life due to a drug overdose.

At the end of that last episode, Burgess let Ruzek know that Makayla is on a schedule that is helping her thrive, which led to Ruzek heading out to stay at his own apartment. To say the relationship is strained would be an understatement.

Chicago P.D. episode synopsis for New Guard

“Halstead takes a new recruit under his wing during an investigation. The dynamics are challenging, however, and questions arise over the recruit’s complicated past,” reads the synopsis for Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 18.

Chicago P.D. TV promo for the new episode

Below is the TV promo that NBC is currently running for the April 13 episode of Chicago P.D. It is called New Guard and it is going to introduce a brand-new character.

Dennis Garcia appears as Jose Torres on the Chicago P.D. cast for this new episode.

Chicago PD 9x18 Promo "New Guard" (HD)

An intriguing One Chicago crossover hinted at

During a recent press day, a huge One Chicago crossover idea was brought up by some of the show-runners. It would certainly be a big one if they could pull it off, and it has also been quite some time since the three shows were able to do a full-on crossover event.

Looking forward, Chicago P.D. Season 10 has already been ordered by NBC, so no matter what happens during the season finale this spring, the show is coming back for more episodes in Fall 2022.

On the other shows, a new character has joined the Chicago Fire cast, and in a bit of shocking news, a main character left the Chicago Med cast. Stay tuned to learn if anyone else leaves One Chicago before the long summer hiatus begins.

For anyone who needs to catch up on Chicago P.D. episodes from the current season, they can be streamed on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.