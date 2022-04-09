Chicago Fire, Chicago Med showrunners tease epic crossover idea

Chris Mansa as Mason, Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo, and Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter in an upcoming episode of Chicago Fire Season 10. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

The Chicago Med and Chicago Fire showrunners have discussed a crossover idea that would certainly be must-see-TV on NBC.

With the arrival of One Chicago Day 2022 came a lot of interviews with the showrunners and the casts of all three shows. It has provided a lot of behind-the-scenes looks at what could take place this spring or during the next television season.

One piece of information that came out was that a main character from the Chicago Med cast left the show. It was a bit of a surprise, but the writing for Med set it up in a way that the character could seamlessly move on.

But back to that possibly epic crossover idea that could involve Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. We haven’t seen a major crossover with One Chicago in a while, mostly due to the pandemic situation. But that could change soon.

Chicago Fire showrunners want to burn down Chicago Med

“I’ve been dying to do the burning hospital for a long time. There are all these protocols for when a hospital is on fire and things that have to happen. We’ve been wanting to do that one and loop P.D. into that but we haven’t had a chance this year,” stated Chicago Fire executive producer Andrea Newman.

“For some reason the Chicago Med showrunners don’t like when we keep suggesting we burn down the Chicago Med hospital,” added fellow Fire showrunner Derek Haas in a report by E Online.

Upcoming crossover between Chicago Med and Chicago P.D.?

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, a small crossover is being worked on between Med and P.D.

Dr. Will Halstead, played by Nick Gehfluss on the Chicago Med cast, and Detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) from the Chicago P.D. cast will possibly share an upcoming storyline. This means at least one of them would surface on the other show.

Exact details for when that could take place have not yet been revealed, but seeing the Halstead brothers on the screen together again would be a nice treat. If they did burn down Chicago Med, that could also be a great way for the brothers to share the screen again.

Our weekend plans are set. 😉 You can still watch #OneChicago Day's livestream ➡️ https://t.co/AAtxaQNIJc pic.twitter.com/peorY8Bl74 — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) April 9, 2022

As we wait for more new episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. to come out, fans can stream past episodes on Peacock. It’s a great way to catch up on the current seasons or to re-watch some of the really good content that has come before.

On the next new episode of Chicago Fire, Boden is going to be put into a difficult situation while he is out shopping. It is going to lead to a hostage standoff that will force Boden to use all of the leadership skills he has gained over the years.

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c, Chicago Fire airs at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c Wednesdays on NBC.