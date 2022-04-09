Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 18 promo: Can Boden save the day?

Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden on an intense new episode of Chicago Fire. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

The new Chicago Fire episode will focus on Boden getting placed in a dire situation where he will have to be the hero again.

In the TV promo shared below for Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 18, we see that Chief Wallace Boden (played by Eamonn Walker) is going to be grocery shopping when a hostage situation develops.

Chicago Fire fans are also going to see more of new paramedic Emma Jacobs, who just joined the show during the last episode. She had to step in when Sylvie Brett left Chicago to go spend time with Matthew Casey in Portland.

In her first episode, Emma already showed that she can be tough under pressure, and that the sight of blood doesn’t get to her. Her scenes dealing with the injuries to a hockey team after a fight were definitely memorable.

And for fans looking for some Chicago Fire spoilers, one of the showrunners made new comments about Jesse Spencer possibly returning to the show this season.

Chicago Fire episode synopsis for What’s Inside You

“Firehouse 51 must band together when one of their own is taken hostage,” reads the simple synopsis that has been written up for the new episode of Chicago Fire.

TV promo for Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 18

Below is the TV promo that NBC is currently running for the April 13 episode of Chicago Fire. It’s a promo with a central theme, and it shows that Boden is going to be put in a difficult situation.

Chicago Fire 10x18 Promo "What’s Inside You" (HD)

More news from the world of One Chicago

In regard to the other One Chicago dramas, a main character has left Chicago Med, causing a shift in the staff working in the ED again. Jessy Schram also returned as Dr. Hannah Asher, so there is some inherent drama likely to take place with that situation.

On the newest episode of Chicago P.D., Ruzek was asked to help search for the daughter of a former teacher. He was successful in the case, which also showed him and Burgess how much he wants to be in Makayla’s life moving forward. This latest undercover case could have a lasting impact on Ruzek, though, so we will have to stay tuned to find out what happens next.

To catch up on episodes from Chicago Fire Season 10, Chicago P.D. Season 9, and Chicago Med Season 7, content can be streamed on Peacock. That also includes past seasons of the show.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.