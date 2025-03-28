Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 17: Atwater is featured with a special guest star

A new episode of Chicago P.D. is slated for Wednesday, April 2.

Next up on the docket, Officer Kevin Atwater gets an episode.

As has become the familiar format for Chicago P.D., a specific character leads many of the mid-season episodes.

On the latest Chicago P.D. episode, Detective Kim Burgess took center stage. She had to solve five murders that happened at a diner.

The episode was presented uniquely, and Burgess solved the case before the night ended.

Now, the baton gets passed to Atwater. He takes the lead for the upcoming episode.

This format will likely continue until we get to the important storylines that will wrap up the current season.

Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 17 synopsis

“The search for the suspect in a shooting uncovers a surprising personal connection to Atwater and Val, raising questions about their relationship status,” reads the Chicago P.D. synopsis for April 2.

TV promo for April 2 Chicago P.D. episode

Natalee Linez guest stars as Valerie Soto in the new episode. She is referenced in the synopsis above and the episode title: Transference.

Val is a forensic psychologist working for the Chicago Police Department. She has assisted Atwater in solving major cases.

A relationship between Atwater and Val seemed to develop, possibly leading to future roadblocks when they work together again.

In the promo below, one of Val’s patients has transferred his feelings onto her. This leads to him stalking Val and her being in danger.

More details from Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 17

The April 2 episode is the 17th of the new season. NBC ordered 22 episodes for Season 12, so things are winding down.

After the April 2 installment, five new episodes are left to debut this spring. That includes a likely season finale involving a cliffhanger.

Natalee Linez as Val Soto on the April 2 episode of Chicago P.D. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. stream on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.