Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 16 recap: Burgess on the spot

Chicago P.D. returned from its latest hiatus on Wednesday night.

The new episode centered around Detective Kim Burgess, showcasing every skill she learned after years on the job.

Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) have been busy with life.

Ruzek’s dad is dealing with memory issues, and the couple is planning a wedding that’s coming up.

After getting promoted to detective, Burgess also has new duties. She’s currently the only detective on Hank Voight’s team.

Voight recently learned that Deputy Chief Reid is dirty, but that subplot has been saved for another day.

Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 16 recap

Deputy Chief Reid assigned Burgess the task of writing a training protocol. Homelife was too loud for her to work from home, so she began going to a local diner with her laptop.

Days (maybe weeks?) passed as Burgess began making it a routine to do paperwork from the diner. It was a busy spot with familiar clientele.

One day, Burgess drove up to the diner, and a man running away from it warned her that someone had shot it up. She called it in, drew her gun, and approached the diner.

Burgess discovered that five people had been murdered, and they were each familiar from earlier in the episode. Intelligence took the case but leaned heavily on Burgess’ memory to piece things together.

Marina Squerciati as Detective Kim Burgess in the Chicago P.D. episode Seen And Unseen. Pic credit: Elizabeth Sisson/NBCUniversal

Detective Burgess is on the case

Ruzek helped Burgess calm down after she found the scene. He then helped her revisit memories from when she had been at the diner previously. Thinking back, Burgess remembered people who interacted with each of the victims.

Though they took some wrong turns along the way, Burgess eventually figured out that their primary suspect was the abusive husband of the diner’s waitress. Intelligence went to his home, and after he took shots at Ruzek and Burgess, it was Burgess who put him down.

The episode ended with Burgess arranging for someone to watch Makayla so that they could spend the weekend at a downtown hotel. She wanted some time away from work to create positive memories before they got married.

Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek on Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 16. Pic credit: Elizabeth Sisson/NBCUniversal

The Chicago P.D. wedding invitation was released. We now know that the wedding will happen this spring.

Spoilers about Reid on Chicago P.D. have been revealed. Upcoming episodes will be traumatic for the Intelligence team.

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.