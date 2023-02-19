Chicago P.D. Season 10 ratings still holding strong after Jesse Lee Soffer departure

Chicago P.D. Season 10 ratings are still holding strong on Wednesday nights.

The departure of Jesse Lee Soffer as a cast member has certainly impacted the show in a huge way, but millions of viewers are still tuning in each week.

Jesse, who used to play Detective Jay Halstead on the show, was recently back on the set to direct an episode, leading to some photos with the cast and crew.

That episode will air this spring, possibly giving the show a fresh look with Jesse behind the camera instead of being in front of it.

Additionally, Chicago P.D. just had a party to celebrate reaching 200 episodes, which is a milestone that very few shows have accomplished.

Sign up for our newsletter!

NBC also has a TV promo out for Episode No. 200, making it look like it should be must-watch television for One Chicago fans.

A look at the Chicago P.D. Season 10 ratings

Chicago P.D. has easily been winning the 10/9c timeslot each Wednesday night for NBC. Through the first 13 episodes of Season 10, the show is averaging just over 5.4 million live viewers each week.

Adding in the DVR viewings gives the show an additional bump of more than three million viewers each week. For Season 10, Episode 12 (I Can Let You Go), an estimated 5.58 million people tuned in that night and another 3.23 million people watched it on their DVRs.

Those numbers made it the second most-watched episode of the season, trailing only the episode that saw the exit of Jay Halstead (5.95 and 8.96).

More on the Chicago P.D. Season 10 ratings

The February 15 episode of the show took a bit of a dip in live viewership, with an estimated 5.2 million people tuning in for the first new episode in about a month. That’s what typically happens when there are long breaks and fans aren’t sure when the next new episode will arrive.

The expectation is that the February 22 episode (No. 200) will see an uptick in those numbers and that the DVR results from the February 15 installment will help the overall numbers catch back up.

Staying strong in the key demographics that advertisers love best (viewers aged 18-49) and continuing to turn in really nice seven-day numbers should lead to the show getting renewed by NBC pretty soon.

The network hasn’t made any announcements about Chicago P.D. Season 11 just yet, but the numbers indicate that it should be brought back in that familiar Wednesday night timeslot for Fall 2023.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.