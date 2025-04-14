Chicago P.D. reunion in Budapest features stars from the past

A fun Chicago P.D. reunion happened in Budapest, Hungary, this weekend.

The Chicago P.D. cast has finished filming this year, freeing them to take vacations.

Series star Marina Squerciati decided to venture overseas. That’s where she met up with some One Chicago alums.

Marina plays Detective Kim Burgess on the hit NBC show.

Her character has been through a lot, but happiness is on the horizon with a wedding to Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger).

New episodes of Chicago P.D. return on April 16, and the Season 12 finale arrives soon.

Marina Squerciati shares a fun Chicago P.D. reunion

“Getting the gang back together in Budapest. Classic,” Marina captioned a new Instagram post.

The post features one picture with Marina smiling between two familiar faces.

Jesse Lee Soffer has his arm around her from one side, and Tracy Spiridakos has an arm around her from the other.

The trio smiles for the camera and appears to be having fun.

Jesse played Detective Jay Halstead on the Chicago P.D. cast. He left early in Season 10 when his character re-enlisted.

Tracy played Detective Hailey Upton. She left during the Chicago P.D. Season 11 finale, deciding her time in the city was done.

Chicago P.D. fans miss seeing the characters lead Intelligence every week.

More fun overseas with Marina and friends

“You know the old saying, when in Budapest, do everything!!!!” Marina captioned an earlier Instagram post.

The first photo features Marina with Tracy.

Additional photos show the duo having fun in Budapest.

“PS. NEW FRIEND ALERT! I spy @jainaleeortiz @spiridakos #tracyspiradakos,” Marina added to her caption.

Marina gives shoutouts to Chicago P.D. fans

Earlier this spring, Marina read social media posts from Chicago P.D. fans for a fun video. She gave many One Chicago fans shoutouts and celebrated the latest seasons with them.

“Shoutout to all the kim burgess stans 💙,” reads the caption NBC wrote for the post. Check out the fun video below.

