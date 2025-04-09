Chicago Med spoilers: Season finale details revealed early

New Chicago Med spoilers come from the Season 10 finale.

The showrunner decided to begin the teasing phase a bit earlier this year.

Chicago Med Season 10 has five new episodes left this spring but will end excitingly.

After the shows take a break on April 9, they return for new episodes on April 16.

The season finale airs in May, but there is plenty of time to build up storylines before then.

And it sounds like we will see some surprise returns, as TVLine teased “returning faces.”

Some Chicago Med spoilers about the Season 10 finale

Chicago Med Showrunner Allen MacDonald teased the plot points for Season 10, Episode 22.

As a reminder, the season finale airs on NBC this May, and four new episodes will debut before it.

“Circumstance forces Dr. Charles to face a dark legacy in his family; Goodwin confronts her demons as she makes some deeply difficult decisions, both personal and professional; and there will also be some unexpected faces returning,” the Chicago Med showrunner revealed.

That last sentence is a fun tease of “some unexpected faces returning.”

This is where Chicago Med fans can think about which characters from the past would be interesting to see.

An easy guess might be Robin Charles. Played by Mekia Cox, Robin is the daughter of Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt). Since the showrunner teased his “family” in the synopsis, it would make sense to see the daughter of Dr. Charles again.

Brian Tee was also on set to direct a recent episode. That would make it easy for him to return as Dr. Ethan Choi. But that’s just a guess.

Allen MacDonald had an additional spoiler as well.

“The final minutes of the hour will have some big shocks with lasting ripple effects,” he revealed. “It’s going to be a very long summer for Chicago Med fans!“

Did he reveal that Chicago Med Season 11 is on the way? NBC hasn’t made an official announcement, but this tease indicates more episodes are coming.

Here are the details on Boden’s return to Chicago Fire. Eamonn Walker played Chief Wallace Boden for the first 12 years of the hit drama.

The One Chicago shows have a short hiatus before returning for a run of new episodes. Hopefully, this will be the last hiatus of the year.

Chicago P.D. finished filming Season 12 and had a party. Fun pictures from the wrap party were shared online.

