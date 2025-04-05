Chicago P.D. Season 12 finishes filming, fun wrap party photos shared

That’s a wrap on Chicago P.D. Season 12.

The season has finished filming.

Actress Marina Squerciati shared some fun photos from the wrap party that featured many smiling faces.

Marina plays newly-minted Detective Kim Burgess on the hit show.

Upcoming episodes will focus on Burgess getting married to Officer Adam Ruzek.

Patrick Flueger has played Ruzek since the first season.

The Chicago P.D. cast celebrates the season

“That’s a wrap and now we feast!” Marina Squerciati captioned a new Instagram post.

She added many hashtags and also tagged various people in her photos.

Patrick Fleuger is pictured with his significant other, model and actress Reem Amara.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar (he plays Officer Dante Torres), Toya Turner (Officer Kiana Cook), and LaRoyce Hawkins (Officer Kevin Atwater) are also shown.

Chicago P.D. fans celebrate with the cast

Many Chicago P.D. fans have already celebrated on the Instagram post.

“THE WEDDING IS DONE?! 😭🫶 congrats on finishing another season!! fingers crossed for the renewal,” wrote a hopeful fan.

“Congratulations on season 12 👏🏻We are anxiously awaiting the final episodes (Burzek’s wedding even more so❤️) and also the news of renewal for season 13 🤞🏼And I have to talk about your beauty and Toya’s in the second photo…GODDESSES,” wrote another follower.

“Such a beautiful cast, I like you a lot. Congratulations on the incredible work of the season. I’m looking forward to seeing what PD still have in store for us. I really hope we can meet next season, after Burzek’s well-deserved honeymoon,” added another Chicago P.D. fan.

These behind-the-scenes photos of Marina Squerciati and co-stars have been fun to see all season. One fan touched on that.

“You all look so happy, stunning, and handsome! I really am going to miss all the BTS,” a fan noted.

“Congratulations on another season, an incredible season, and we are anxious to see the rest of season 12 and all the ‘adventures’ that lead us to our Burzek wedding. Bring on season 13,” added another fan hoping NBC renews the hit show.

Much to come from Chicago P.D. Season 12 episodes

There are five more new episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 12.

The One Chicago shows have a short hiatus before returning for a run of new episodes.

Chicago Fire is also bringing back Wallace Boden. He was the chief of Firehouse 51 and will help tell a dramatic story later this spring.

Stay tuned for info on Chicago P.D. Season 13 at NBC.

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.