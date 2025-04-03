Chicago Fire reveals Boden footage for next new episode

NBC released early footage for Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 18.

The new episode of Chicago Fire is noteworthy because it marks the return of Chief Wallace Boden.

Eamonn Walker played Boden for the first 12 years of the hit show.

Walker last appeared during the Chicago Fire Season 12 finale (Never Say Goodbye).

Despite the episode’s name, Boden did say goodbye to Firehouse 51. He got a promotion within the Chicago Fire Department.

Now, Boden is back, bringing a dramatic storyline with him.

Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 18 details

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Boden’s new episode debuts on Wednesday, April 16.

Commissioner Carl Grissom reportedly tasks Boden with running a post-incident analysis of a house fire that led to a collapse with a firefighter still inside.

In the early footage, NBC viewers were teased with an image of a firefighter falling from a window.

Chicago Fire boss Andrea Newman also spoke about Boden’s return.

“We’re so excited to have our beloved Chief Boden back, and the episode, titled Post-Mortem, is a thrill ride unlike any we’ve done before,” Andrea Newman stated.

“Told with flashbacks and unique POVs, Chief Boden leads our team on a search to discover the how, who, and why of a fierce firefight that ended in disaster,” the Chicago Fire showrunner revealed.

Chicago Fire TV promo for April 16 episode

Chief Dom Pascal took Boden’s post at Firehouse 51, and he is featured in the new TV promo.

Dermot Mulroney plays the troubled chief who recently lost his wife.

Below is the early footage NBC released for the April 16 episode. It depicts the upcoming installment as dramatic. Fans do not want to miss this new episode.

As a reminder, Deputy Commissioner Boden is reporting for duty on April 16! Since he still works for the Chicago Fire Department, this could be the first of many returns to the show, but don’t expect him to take back Firehouse 51.

