Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. take another break

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. are taking another week off.

The NBC dramas have another break after new episodes on March 26 and April 2.

It has frustrated many fans that there are so few consecutive weeks with new content.

The good news is that more new episodes are slated to debut this spring.

During the downtime, fans can also stream previously debuted episodes on Peacock.

Hopefully, we will soon be discussing what fans can watch next year. Strong ratings hint at NBC ordering Chicago Fire Season 14, Chicago P.D. Season 13, and Chicago Med Season 11.

When does Med, Fire, and P.D. return with new episodes?

New Med, Fire, and P.D. episodes will be on Wednesday, April 16. This means only a week of downtime before new content arrives.

“Hannah makes a tough call to save a life. Frost and Ripley treat a young boy with a snake bite. Archer gives Naomi a patient to handle on her own on her last day in the E.D.,” reads the synopsis for Chicago Med’s April 16 episode.

Details on the Fire and P.D. episodes for April 16 are under wraps (for now). We hope to share the synopsis for each new episode soon. Stay tuned!

Chicago Fire fans will get a nice treat that night (April 16).

Eamonn Walker returns as Wallace Boden. He played Chief Boden for the first 12 seasons of Chicago Fire. He was a father figure to Firehouse 51, and fans miss him. The character got promoted within the CFD and has been working elsewhere.

One Chicago episode update

Here’s a quick summary of when new One Chicago content arrives on NBC:

April 2: New episodes.

April 9: Repeat episodes.

April 16: New episodes.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. each have 22 episodes this season. The 17th episode of each show airs on April 2. That leaves five weeks of new content at the end of April and throughout May.

More news from the One Chicago shows

Jake Lockett teased Sam Carver’s return. Carver has been missing from Chicago Fire because he has been in rehab after his drinking problems took over.

The Chicago P.D. wedding is almost here. Officer Adam Ruzek and Detective Kim Burgess are about to get married. It’s a big season-ending event for the show.

Previous episodes of Med, Fire, and P.D. are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c, Chicago Fire airs at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c Wednesday on NBC.