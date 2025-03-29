Chicago Fire star Jake Lockett shares fun behind-the-scenes, teases return of firefighter Sam Carver

Chicago Fire Season 13 has been rough on firefighter Sam Carver.

But let’s be honest: his entire run on the show has been difficult.

Carver joined Firehouse 51 with a chip on his shoulder, and he didn’t like how open his new co-workers were about their lives.

While Carver has softened over the past year, his storylines have remained difficult.

Carver is currently in rehab to deal with an alcohol problem. He turned to drinking after his relationship with paramedic Violet Mikami imploded.

But Carver also realized he needed help and asked his direct boss (Stella Kidd) for the room to seek it.

Carver left his post at Firehouse 51 to enter a program, leading some fans to worry he might be gone for good.

When Jack Damon was added as a full-time firefighter, it raised additional questions about Carver’s future on the show.

Jake Lockett stars in a new behind-the-scenes video for Chicago Fire

A new social media video reveals the morning routine for firefighter Sam Carver at Firehouse 51.

“This is my morning routine,” reads the caption.

Actor Jack Lockett takes us through the firehouse as his character prepares for a day of saving lives.

The video has funny overtones, as Lockett encounters two co-workers in every room he enters.

The video co-stars Daniel Kyri as firefighter Darren Ritter and Jocelyn Hudon as paramedic Lizzy Novak.

While there was no official confirmation of Carver returning soon, this seems like a tease that could yield positive results. The mere fact that it is new content suggests Carver is returning.

No closure has been given to his character, and he was heavily referenced during the new Chicago Fire episode when Violet wrote him a letter.

More news and notes from the One Chicago shows

NBC has more new Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. episodes to debut this spring.

Each show has 22 episodes this season; the March 26 episode was the 16th for each show. That means each show has six more new episodes before the long summer hiatus begins.

Eamonn Walker will reprise his role of Wallace Boden on Chicago Fire. This episode will be a must-see for fans. Getting Boden back will be a huge treat.

A big Chicago P.D. wedding is coming soon for two main characters. The episode revolves around Officer Adam Ruzek and Detective Kim Burgess.

Christian Stolte as Randy “Mouch” McHolland, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, and Jake Lockett as Sam Carver on Chicago Fire Season 13. Pic credit: Peter Gordon/NBCUniversal

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.