Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 16 recap: The fallout is painful

Chicago Fire aired its first new episode following the tragic death of Monica Pascal.

Monica was the wife of Chief Dom Pascal, and she died due to injuries from a car accident.

Here’s a full recap of Monica’s final episode, which ended with Dom by her side at the hospital.

That episode also revealed that Severide and Kidd had advanced in their quest to become adoptive parents.

Carver was out seeking treatment for his alcoholism, and Violet was pretty gutted about it.

A relationship between Damon (Baby Severide) and Lizzy Novak may also be blooming.

Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 16 recap

The new episode began with Dom Pascal at a funeral home as he planned to honor his wife. He wanted it to be family only and didn’t want any friends or co-workers showing up.

Damon chose to leave his house after some troubles, putting himself back in the floater pool.

Back at Firehouse 51, we learned that two weeks had passed since Monica Pascal’s death.

Violet tried to write a letter to Carver, but she struggled with her words. Her letter-writing became a narration for the entire episode as she put pen to paper.

Pascal arrived at work for his first day back since his wife’s death.

A call went out for someone trapped by an indoor scissor lift (he was pinned against the roof).

Pascal began climbing up the side of the lift without a harness. Severide quickly got harnessed up to help him.

The duo got to the top and rescued the man, but that was after Pascal nearly fell off after losing his balance. The entire house was worried about Pascal being back on the job.

Later, Severide asked Pascal about bringing Damon to fill the open spot at Firehouse 51 (Carver’s slot). Pascal turned him down.

Pascal learned that a faulty traffic light led to the accident that took his wife. It meant the city wouldn’t be filing charges against the other driver.

Pascal later forced the entire house to bring the rigs to the crash site to break down the accident and find the other driver at fault. But the evidence all pointed toward it being an accident. He raged at his firefighters and medics for a bit before driving off in a huff.

Damon popped by the house to visit Novak. They kissed and agreed to “pick this up” after the shift.

Later in the episode, after Pascal came to terms with the accident being just that (Severide helped by giving him a tough talk), Damon was brought back to Firehouse 51.

The folks from Firehouse 51 crashed the funeral. They showed up to support Pascal, whom they considered to be part of their family.

“Services were supposed to be family only,” Pascal told Mouch when everyone arrived.

“I know, chief. That’s why we’re here,” Mouch responded.

