Chicago Fire spoilers: Details on Boden’s new episode

Chicago Fire has a special episode coming soon.

Wallace Boden is featured in a dramatic new storyline.

Boden used to be the chief at Firehouse 51, but he left during the Season 12 finale.

Chicago Fire fans loved Chief Boden for the 12 years he was in charge.

Boden left the firehouse to become the Deputy Commissioner, giving him more power to help the Chicago Fire Department.

While Boden hasn’t been seen (yet) during Chicago Fire Season 13, he continues working for the CFD.

When does Boden return to Chicago Fire?

Eamonn Walker returns to play Wallace Boden on the April 16 episode of Chicago Fire.

It’s a dramatic night as the CFD Fire Commissioner tasks Boden with a job.

As a reminder, Carl Grissom is the Chicago Fire Department Fire Commissioner (on the show).

This seems to hint that we could see actor Gary Cole reprise his role as commissioner. Cole now stars as Agent Alden Parker on the NCIS cast.

What happens during Boden’s new Chicago Fire episode?

Dermot Mulroney opened up about Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 18.

The new episode debuts on April 16, and he plays a big part in it.

Mulroney joined the Chicago Fire cast as the new Firehouse 51 Chief Dom Pascal.

Pascal has had some issues on the job – the most recent being the loss of his wife, Monica Pascal.

Monica died in a traffic accident, causing Pascal to spiral a bit. Is he back on point? Stay tuned.

Mulroney told TVLine that Boden and Pascal will be “pitted… head-to-head” in the new episode.

“They didn’t pull any punches the way they designed this episode,” Mulroney stated. “In brief, there’s an incident that goes really badly, and so, the Deputy Commissioner, Boden himself, has to come in and investigate what went wrong. So he’s asking questions of each of the people in the house about how it went down, and it gets really intense, of course, because of his allegiances.”

“All of that comes through in an amazing episode that’s written from a couple of different perspectives of the same event,” Mulroney elaborated.

The One Chicago shows have a short hiatus before returning for a run of new episodes. Each show has important storylines set to debut.

