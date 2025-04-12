Chicago Med spoilers: Will April Sexton return? Actress responds

Chicago Med spoilers have been floating around about characters returning this season.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the showrunner also teased big surprises for the season finale.

The rumors have led fans to speculate about which characters could return.

Many former Chicago Med cast members have moved on to other things, with the writers keeping their characters alive for potential returns.

We have seen people like Torrey DeVitto return as Dr. Natalie Manning, and recently, Rachel DiPillo returned as Dr. Sarah Reese.

So who could be next to do it? That question was posed to another star of the show.

Yaya DaCosta asked if she would return to Chicago Med

Actress Yaya DaCosta has been busy since she left the Chicago Med cast. She used to play Nurse April Sexton, but the character married Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) and went off into the sunset with him.

Still, the character lives in Chicago, so it’s always possible she could return, as the hospital is dealing with a nurse shortage (again).

DaCosta was asked what she loved most about playing April Sexton and if she would consider returning to Chicago Med.

“It has been years, and I still get that so often,” Yaya Dacosta told TV Insider.

“It warms my heart so much to know that even in an ensemble cast where every character was significant that people still felt the impact of April Sexton and still feel her absence even though the show continues. It moves me,” DaCosta added.

Here comes a piece of her answer to focus on. Chicago Med fans who hope she will return should brace themselves.

“I don’t foresee her returning to the show,” DaCosta revealed about playing April Sexton again. “I think when I left the first time, there wasn’t any effort put into nicely tying up the storyline. So, when Dr. [Ethan] Choi left, it was a great opportunity for me to come back for a few episodes, get married to him, and go off into the sunset on our mission. I really love that ending. I think it did feel like an ending.”

So, there you have it. DaCosta is right when she says it felt like an ending. It was the perfect send-off for April and Ethan.

Below is a clip from when Ethan and April married on Chicago Med.

