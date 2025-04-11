Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 18: New details from first episode after brief hiatus

Chicago P.D. returns with Season 12, Episode 18, on Wednesday night.

The Wednesday night lineup took a week off on April 9, but the brief hiatus has ended.

New Med, Fire, and P.D. episodes will arrive on April 16.

Each drama has five new episodes left this season, and more stories will be told before the May Chicago P.D. season finale.

An overarching theme of Chicago P.D. Season 12 is Deputy Chief Reid and how he will impact Intelligence.

Veteran actor Shawn Hatosy plays Charlie Reid, the new Deputy Chief of the Chicago Police Department.

The new character buddied up with Hank Voight, trying to create a friendship, but doing so with leverage.

Reid knows Officer Dante Torres has a romantic relationship with his confidential informant (Gloria Perez).

Reid also knows that Detective Kim Burgess covered it up. Burgess figured out what Torres was up to with his CI.

Voight was in a compromising position between Reid and his team, which led Reid to call in the Intelligence team to clear out an area of gang activity in Chicago.

But Reid had ulterior motives. Voight discovered the deputy chief wanted a more controllable drug boss in power.

Get ready for the entire situation to blow up.

Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 18 synopsis

“Voight and Chapman work together to uncover Deputy Chief Reid’s shadow dealings as Reid assigns Intelligence to a carjacking case,” the full synopsis for the April 16 Chicago P.D. episode reads.

Voight brought in ADA Nina Chapman to help bring down Reid, but they are doing a quiet investigation off the books. It could get very murky.

TV promo for April 16 Chicago P.D. episode

Below is the TV promo NBC is running for Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 18. It shows Reid putting Voight and Intelligence in the crosshairs of a new case.

A car has been taken with $500,000 worth of drugs in it. Reid wants Voight and his team to immediately find it. This could get very sticky for Voight and Intelligence.

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday at 10/9c on NBC.