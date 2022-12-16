Chicago P.D. cast: Tracy Spiridakos shares fun set photo from her first episode with Jesse Lee Soffer

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton during Chicago P.D. Season 10. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. star Tracy Spiridakos treated fans of the show to a fun behind-the-scenes photo from the set of a past episode.

It was way back in Season 4 (the episode was called Fagin) that Tracy first appeared as Detective Hailey Upton.

The episode was an exciting one from Spring 2017, and she got to share the screen with Jesse Lee Soffer (he played Detective Jay Halstead).

When actress Sophia Bush left her role as Detective Erin Lindsay, it opened up a spot on the Chicago P.D. cast for another female lead. Enter Tracy.

The early reception for the character of Upton was pretty positive, and she has been around ever since.

While fans now know that Upton and Halstead would become a couple and eventually get married, that wasn’t a thought way back in Season 4.

Tracy Spiridakos and Jesse Lee Soffer on Chicago P.D. set

“Okay, you guys asked for a picture of Halstead so here it is! An oldie but a goodie,” Tracy wrote at the beginning of an Instagram post.

“I think this was one of my first days on set, outside the bank where Upton makes her first appearance,” Tracy went on to explain next to a photo where she and Jesse are seen smiling on the set of the show.

More news from One Chicago

Upton was involved in that huge storyline that wrapped up the Chicago P.D. fall finale, but there is certainly going to be some fallout from that episode. That will likely include having to focus on her own demons now that the overarching case has been solved.

The showrunners have also addressed whether or not Sean O’Neal will return to the program. He was played by Yellowstone actor Jefferson White, and he brought a new type of villain to the show.

As for news from elsewhere in the world of One Chicago, a new doctor has joined Chicago Med, and we are going to see a lot of her when Season 8 of the show returns this winter.

That’s not the only new person, either, as the Chicago Fire cast added a new actress who many viewers may recognize from her time in Christmas movies.

The long winter hiatus between the fall finale and the winter return can seem like it goes on forever, but during that downtime, all previous episodes of Med, Fire, and P.D. are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.