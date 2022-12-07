Chicago Med wedding: See the new photos of Ethan Choi and April Sexton on their big day

Brian Tee as Ethan Choi at the big Chicago Med wedding. Pic credit: NBCUniversal/George Burns Jr

The Chicago Med wedding has nearly arrived, with the show ready to focus a night on the relationship between Dr. Ethan Choi and Nurse April Sexton.

For years, Ethan and April were an item in the world of One Chicago, but that came to a close when the actress who plays April (Yaya DaCosta) decided to leave the show.

At the beginning of Chicago Med Season 8, April returned to the city, giving the formerly engaged couple a second shot at romance.

The upcoming Chicago Med fall finale is where fans of the show will get to see the couple walk down the aisle.

In what has become one of the worst-kept secrets in television, this is going to be the final episode of Chicago Med for one of the main characters of the show.

Before the December 7 episode of the show arrives, NBC has released some great images from the big Chicago Med wedding.

NBC releases images from the wedding of Ethan Choi and April Sexton

The first image we have depicts some key co-workers sitting in the front row as Ethan and April get married.

Jessy Schram as Hannah Asher, Oliver Platt as Daniel Charles, and S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin at the wedding. Pic credit: NBCUniversal/George Burns Jr

Next up, we get to see the happy couple right after Ethan gets to see April’s dress for the first time.

Brian Tee as Ethan Choi and Yaya DaCosta as April Sexton on the Chicago Med fall finale. Pic credit: NBCUniversal/George Burns Jr

After the beautiful couple has come together at the front of the church, we get to see them holding hands as they smile for all of the world to see.

Yaya DaCosta as April Sexton, R.A. Logan as Priest, and Brian Tee as Ethan Choi at the Chicago Med wedding. Pic credit: NBCUniversal/George Burns Jr

After the vows, it is time for a kiss and some celebrating between Ethan and April at their epic wedding.

Yaya DaCosta as April Sexton and Brian Tee as Ethan Choi at the end of the Chicago Med wedding. Pic credit: NBCUniversal/George Burns Jr

Finally, there is a great image where the rest of the Chicago Med cast waves goodbye as the happy couple heads off for their Honeymoon.

Jessy Schram as Hannah Asher, Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood, Marc Grapey as Peter Kalmick, S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin, Oliver Platt as Daniel Charles, Dominic Rains as Crockett Marcel, and Nick Gehlfuss as Will Halstead celebrating at the Chicago Med wedding. Pic credit: NBCUniversal/George Burns Jr

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.