Chicago P.D. images and synopsis released for fall finale

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton on Chicago P.D. Season 9. Pic credit: NBCUniversal/Lori Allen

Chicago P.D. fall finale images have been released, giving fans a better look at what’s going to happen during the upcoming episode.

Previously, NBC put out a Chicago P.D. TV promo for the final new episode of the calendar year, hinting that the case involving Sean O’Neal would be continuing.

Now, there is also a full synopsis out for the December 7 episode of the show, nailing down what Intelligence will be dealing with before One Chicago takes its winter hiatus.

“After a shocking discovery, the team begins closing in on Sean O’Neal with every shred of evidence they can find. Determined to keep his son out of prison, Chief O’Neal hires a lawyer,” reads the synopsis for the Chicago P.D. episode called Proof of Burden.

It definitely sounds like the chief is going to get in the way of the investigation again, especially as it also seems like the team is getting closer to finding some real evidence against him.

At the end of the last new episode of Chicago P.D., Hailey Upton and Kim Burgess discovered remains at an old cabin that they decided to investigate on a whim. Will that tie back to Sean O’Neal?

Chicago P.D. fall finale images

Below are some interesting images that have been released ahead of the Chicago P.D. fall finale. As a reminder, this episode will be debuting on Wednesday, December 7 at 10/9c on NBC.

In the first image, we see Hank Voight and Chief O’Neal out in the woods, presumably on the scene near the cabin that Upton and Burgess were investigating.

Jason Beghe as Hank Voight and Michael Gaston as Chief O’Neal on Chicago P.D. Pic credit: NBCUniversal/Lori Allen

Up next, it appears that the chief is meeting with Voight in a less official setting, with the chief having a drink. This may be the chief trying to come to terms with what is happening and pleading with Voight about what comes next.

Michael Gaston as Chief O’Neal and Jason Beghe as Hank Voight during the Chicago P.D. 2022 fall finale. Pic credit: NBCUniversal/Lori Allen

In the third image, Voight is seen with his arm around Upton. It’s not clear what’s transpiring here, but it could be that she is either finding frustrations with the case or she has succeeded in getting the younger O’Neal arrested.

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton and Jason Beghe as Hank Voight on Chicago P.D. Pic credit: NBCUniversal/Lori Allen

This final image shows Upton sitting across from Sean O’Neal, having some sort of a chat during the important episode. It’s an interesting scene, especially if Sean knows that Upton is trying to put him behind bars.

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton and Jefferson White as Sean O’Neal on the Chicago P.D. fall finale. Pic credit: NBCUniversal/Lori Allen

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.