Chicago P.D. cast member nervous about Jesse Lee Soffer’s return

Chicago P.D. cast member Patrick John Flueger, who plays Adam Ruzek on the show, took part in a very interesting interview.

Flueger spoke with NBC Insider about the return of Jesse Lee Soffer and how that experience would play out.

Soffer played Detective Jay Halstead on the show for years, but he decided that he wanted to move on to other things.

Recently, it was revealed that Soffer would be returning to the set but that he would be taking on a different role this time around.

Rather than starring in front of the camera, Soffer has slipped behind the camera to direct upcoming content.

This is where an interesting situation has evolved, as the people who Soffer used to share the screen with must now follow his direction.

Flueger said he was ‘nervous’ about Soffer’s return

“When you work this closely and you become that close with somebody after a decade, they know you pretty well. So I’m excited for him to direct, but I’m also a little nervous for him to direct,” Flueger told NBC Insider.

Of course, Flueger was just joking around in the interview, but there is certainly a grain of truth to the nervousness of people taking on new roles after 10 years of working together.

“I don’t know if I’m gonna be able to get through things without laughing. Because I’m embarrassed that Jesse can see right through me like I’m a transparent ghost,” Flueger added to his humorous statements.

It wasn’t all just joking around, though, as Flueger also said that “he’s got incredible ideas” and “I just think he’s got that in spades” as he continued talking about his friend.

Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 16 led by Soffer

The new episode of Chicago P.D. that has Jesse Lee Soffer as the director isn’t set to debut until the spring. We will have to wait a bit longer to find out his style and what he brings to this new role.

Coming soon is the long One Chicago winter hiatus, where NBC will take a break from airing new episodes of its Wednesday night shows. But Chicago P.D. Season 10 resumes in January 2023, likely with some dramatic episodes emerging from the case against Sean O’Neal.

For Chicago P.D. fans who also watch the other dramas, Chicago Med spoilers reveal a big cast exit coming up on the fall finale. This takes place on December 7, which is the date of the big finales for Fire and P.D. as well.

