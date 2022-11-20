Chicago P.D. fall finale TV promo hints at drama with chief

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton on the Chicago P.D. cast for Season 10. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

The Chicago P.D. fall finale appears like it will be a very dramatic night for the show.

A lot of the recent episodes have been building up to this moment, with one case really consuming the life of Detective Hailey Upton.

As she tried to remain focused on work following the exit of Detective Jay Halstead, Hailey stumbled across a case that appeared to involve the son of Chief Patrick O’Neal.

Yellowstone actor Jefferson White joined the Chicago P.D. cast as Sean O’Neal, and his character is suspected of trafficking young girls.

Did Upton and Officer Kim Burgess stumble across the proof they needed in that boat shed during Season 10, Episode 8? We will soon find out.

And since this is a One Chicago drama, Chicago P.D. fans might want to anticipate a cliffhanger taking place that will leave everyone guessing during the winter hiatus.

Chicago P.D. fall finale TV preview

Below is the TV promo that NBC is currently running for the Season 10 Chicago P.D. fall finale. The episode will debut on the night of Wednesday, December 7, and there are going to be a lot of tense moments.

It definitely looks like the chief is ready to stand between Intelligence and his son again, but just how far will he go to protect him? The chief already warned his son that he was being investigated. Will he cross that line again?

As most fans have already noticed, the One Chicago shows are on a break in the schedule, but the winter hiatus is also coming up. That’s going to lead to a lot of downtime between new episodes debuting.

Ahead of that, Chicago Med spoilers reveal a big exit is coming up, and the Chicago Fire fall finale is also putting several of its main character at risk of getting killed off.

Before the big Chicago P.D. fall finale arrives, there is a lot of time for fans to go back and re-watch or catch up on the previous episodes from Season 10. That could be important due to what will be covered in the upcoming installments.

It’s also worth going back to see the final times that Halstead worked with the team and exactly what has sent Upton on a spiral that might only be solved if she can take down Sean O’Neal.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.