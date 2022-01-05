Chicago Med TV schedule: Update on new episode air dates

Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead on a new episode of Chicago Med. Pic credit: Elizabeth Sisson/NBCUniversal

The Chicago Med TV schedule has been updated, and new episodes will debut in January 2022.

It all begins with the Chicago Med winter premiere, which marks the big return of all the One Chicago shows from another long winter hiatus.

The first new episode of Chicago Med is called No Good Deed Goes Unpunished… in Chicago.

This is Season 7, Episode 10 of the hit NBC drama, and it will air for the first time on Wednesday, January 5.

As a reminder, on the Chicago Med fall finale from early December, the writers took a methodical route to arrive at the shocking arrests in the final moments of the episode. That is going to lead to some drama when the show returns.

There was also a kiss between Dr. Crockett Marcel and Dr. Pamela Blake that hints at a future relationship, but it could create additional drama since there have been a lot of flirtations between Blake’s daughter and Marcel through the first episodes of the season.

Chicago Med winter premiere synopsis

According to the full synopsis for Season 7, Episode 10 that was released by NBC, “In the aftermath of the Vas-COM scandal, Goodwin clashes with the hospital’s new compliance officer. Crockett and Blake try to save a patient who has a son with severe autism. A patient’s son lies to his father about his diagnosis.”

More Chicago Med Season 7 episodes to come

Information about a January 12 episode of Chicago Med has also been released, which means that viewers aren’t going to have to wait very long for the next new episode. It had been projected that the show would be going on another hiatus after the winter premiere, but the synopsis posted by Comcast suggests otherwise.

“Marcel and Blake clash with Shentu when a famous football player needs a liver transplant; Scott is reunited with old friends when their son breaks his arm; Hammer and Charles work together when a patient falls ill after back-alley plastic surgery,” reads the synopsis for Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 11.

That January 12 episode of Chicago Med is called The Things We Thought We Left Behind, and it sounds like there will be a lot of drama in the ED.

For Chicago Med fans who want to read ahead, we have some intriguing spoilers about Dr. Ethan Choi and what is going on with that character during the rest of Season 7.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.