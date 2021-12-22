Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 10 synopsis: Winter premiere info release

Dominic Rains as Crockett Marcel and Sarah Rafferty as Dr. Pamela Blake will see more action on the Chicago Med cast. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med’s new episode has a synopsis that just got released by NBC.

The winter premieres for the One Chicago shows don’t arrive until Wednesday, January 5, but at least we now know what the doctors at Med will be up to when the new year begins.

On the Chicago Med fall finale, the writers took a slow and methodical approach to reveal the biggest moments.

It was at the big Christmas party at the end of the fall finale episode where the drama really surfaced. The entire staff watched on as Dr. Matt Cooper (played by Michael Rady) and Vas-COM representative Jessa Rinaldi (Angela Wong Carbone) got arrested by the FBI on charges of fraud.

That subplot, and definitely the reaction by Dr. Cooper’s father, will certainly impact the future of the hospital when the show returns from its first long winter hiatus.

Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 10 synopsis

“In the aftermath of the Vas-COM scandal, Goodwin clashes with the hospital’s new compliance officer. Crockett and Blake try to save a patient who has a son with severe autism. A patient’s son lies to his father about his diagnosis,” reads the full Chicago Med winter premiere synopsis.

It looks like the new episode of Chicago Med is going to really be a continuation of the fall finale, with Goodwin still trying to deal with the Vas-COM scandal and the new partnership of Dr. Crockett Marcel and Dr. Pamela Blake working hard to save patients in the transplant ward.

We're back 1/5, but all the best #OneChicago episodes are streaming now. https://t.co/GarE2zofYj pic.twitter.com/usjBlQ1zkW Sign up for our TV newsletter! December 9, 2021

More stories to come in Chicago Med Season 7b

As a reminder, the next new episode of Chicago Med Season 7 debuts on Wednesday, January 5. It’s one of the few episodes that we will get to watch from the Chicago Med writers this winter, as the Olympics are coming to NBC very soon.

The name of the Chicago Med winter premiere is No Good Deed Goes Unpunished…In Chicago, and it definitely seems to foreshadow some troubles ahead for Goodwin and Halstead. For any fans of the show who may have forgotten, Halstead seemed to be pushing the Vas-COM earlier this season, so he is likely to get caught up in things (again) as the FBI investigation really gets going.

There is also a Chicago Med winter premiere TV promo that can be viewed here, and it certainly shows that Goodwin’s career may now be in jeopardy after what she did to stand up for the patients at her hospital.

When the new episodes really start to roll out, we will likely also get to see more of what Dr. Ethan Choi is going through to return to the job at full strength.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.