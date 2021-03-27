Chicago Med TV promo released for Season 6, Episode 10

More drama is ahead for the Chicago Med cast. Pic credit: Elizabeth Sisson/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med Season 6, Episode 10 is going to debut on Wednesday night and a new TV promo is airing on NBC.

It’s going to be great to have new episodes of all three Chicago-based shows and it is just about time to start pushing the drama ahead of the May season finales.

We already saw the introduction of a new antagonist with Steven Weber playing Dr. Dean Archer. It’s safe to assume that he is going to create some more stress for his co-workers, even though he has some unique ideas that help to save lives.

It also seems pretty clear that we are going to see more sparks between Dr. Natalie Manning and Dr. Marcel Crockett as the season winds down. It may be an advantage for Marcel that he has also already met Natalie’s mom.

On the March 31 episode of the show — the new episode is called So Many Things We’ve Kept Buried — Marcel is featured in the synopsis. But that’s not all, because it looks like Halstead and Choi are about to go head-to-head on patient treatment. Again.

“Marcel deals with a patient who ends up having more in common with him than he thinks; Halstead and Choi clash over a pregnant patient with an irregular heartbeat.”

Chicago Med Season 6, Episode 10 TV promo

Below is the promo that is currently airing on NBC for the March 31 episode of Chicago Med.

New episodes for all One Chicago shows

Following the new episode of Chicago Med on Wednesday night, new installments of Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. will also take place.

On the new episode of Chicago Fire, it appears that Casey still hasn’t dealt with the injury that he suffered on the job. It might impact how well he can continue to do the job, and if he is not very careful, this could be something that impacts his health for the rest of his life.

As a reminder, Casey suffered a head injury on a call when he tried to take the keys from an impaired driver. He had previously suffered an even worse head injury that put him at risk if he were to ever hurt his skull again, and now he has.

Wrapping up the night will be a new episode of Chicago P.D. that looks really dramatic. Ruzek’s father is going to be in danger and Intelligence is working against the clock to save him.

