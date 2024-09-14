Chicago Med spoilers: Details about the season premiere

The long Chicago Med summer hiatus is nearly over.

The first episode of Season 10 debuts on Wednesday, September 25.

Some big changes have happened at the hospital, including some fresh faces.

Another major Chicago Med cast exit has happened, and it’s likely to frustrate fans who loved Dr. Crockett Marcel.

The new blood is expected to have a big impact on the season premiere, giving viewers something to remember from them on night one.

It’s also recommended that fans re-watch the Season 9 finale before diving in on Chicago Med Season 10.

Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 1 synopsis

Below is the full synopsis for the September 25 Chicago Med episode. The new installment is called Sink or Swin. It’s rare for an episode title to be so short for Med, but it’s a concise statement about the premiere.

“When a commuter ship capsizes, the ED finds itself under water as the staff struggles to treat the influx of new patients and deal with bold new employees taking charge,” reads the new Chicago Med synopsis.

They went heavy on the puns for the episode title and synopsis, but it underscores how the hospital will be swamped due to a disaster on the lake.

Chicago Med cast changes

S. Epatha Merkerson returns as Sharon Goodwin, with the boss gloving up to help during the season premiere.

Jessy Schram is back as Dr. Hannah Asher, Luke Mitchell returns as Dr. Mitch Ripley, Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut continues to play Naomi Howard, Oliver Platt returns as Dr. Daniel Charles, and Steven Weber is back as Dr. Dean Archer.

Unfortunately, Dominic Rains ended his run as Dr. Crockett Marcel. The character had a traumatic storyline at the end of Season 9 that had him pushing back surgery for a young boy who had an infection. The boy later died, and then his father committed suicide. Marcel was rocked, and Goodwin allowed him to walk away.

Actress Sarah Ramos was added to the Chicago Med cast. She now plays Dr. Caitlin Lenox and will debut on the season premiere.

Below is an image of Dr. Caitlin Lenox from the season premiere.

Sarah Ramos as Dr. Caitlin Lenox on Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 1. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Actor Darren Barnet also joins the Chicago Med cast as Dr. John Frost. He and Sarah are slated to appear as series regulars.

Previous episodes of Chicago Med are streaming on Peacock. That includes the season finale from last spring (Season 9, Episode 13).

Chicago Med airs Wednesday at 8/7c on NBC.