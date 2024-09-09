Chicago Fire boss reveals more details about Boden’s replacement

Chicago Fire fans said goodbye to Chief Boden (played by Eamonn Walker) during the Season 12 finale.

The father figure for Firehouse 51 was a stoic leader who could always be counted on.

Boden saw the need to leave the firehouse and take on more responsibility within the Chicago Fire Department, meaning Firehouse 51 needed a new leader.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, actor Dermot Mulroney has joined the Chicago Fire cast.

Dermot plays Chief Dom Pascal, a veteran of the Miami Fire Department who also has ties to Chicago. Those ties could surface as Chicago Fire Season 13 plays out.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman stated that the new chief “shakes up everything” upon his arrival. This could be about how he does the job much differently than Boden.

Chicago Fire boss speaks about the new Firehouse 51 chief

“What’s transpired to get him here is revealed in the premiere. He’s a totally different kind of leader from Boden, who was a father figure by the time he left the house,” the Chicago Fire showrunner told TV Insider.

“[Pascal] is enigmatic, he wants to peel back the layers of the firefighters to find out more about them as firefighters and people because knowledge is power to him. He’s got his eye out for people who cross the line,” Andrea Newman added.

NBC released teaser footage for the new episodes, with Chief Pascal appearing briefly. Viewers also saw Kelly Severide (played by Taylor Kinney) reacting slightly suspiciously to the new chief’s behavior.

Below is an Instagram post that Dermot Mulroney recently shared. He appears in his uniform on the Chicago Fire set, teasing what’s coming this fall.

“Chief Pascal reporting for duty on @chicagofire_nbc,” reads the caption.

Dermot also added several hashtags as he shared his excitement at being in Chicago for the filming.

Chicago Fire Season 13 debuts on Wednesday, September 25.

The show returns to its 9/8c time slot on Wednesday evenings, preceded by Chicago Med and followed by Chicago P.D. in the primetime schedule.

Actor Eamonn Walker isn’t completely gone. He will still play Boden and appear on the show sporadically, but he is no longer a series regular. Stay tuned to hear when we might see him again on the small screen.

More news from the world of One Chicago

Chicago P.D. fans were stunned by new vacation photos. The photos were shared online by Tracy Spiridakos and Jesse Lee Soffer. The duo used to play detectives Hailey Upton and Jay Halstead on the hit police drama. And now they are vacationing together in Europe.

Below is an additional photo shared from the Chicago Fire Season 13 set. We see several actors “working hard” in the hot Chicago sun.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are streaming on Peacock. That includes the season finale from this past spring where the firehouse said goodbye to Boden.

Chicago Fire returns on September 25 at 9/8c on NBC.