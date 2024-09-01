Upstead stars from Chicago P.D. spend time together in Europe and share photos online

Chicago P.D. fans are buzzing after Jesse Lee Soffer and Tracy Spiridakos shared photos of themselves in Europe.

The former One Chicago stars played detectives Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton for years. Fans had given them the relationship name Upstead.

Jesse ended his run as Halstead early in Season 10, while Tracy ended her run as Upton during the Season 11 finale.

Online rumors had suggested the pair was more than friends, and their latest Instagram photos have further spurred that chatter.

While the remaining members of the Chicago P.D. cast are working on Season 12 episodes, Jesse and Tracy are enjoying a European vacation.

“Lisbon, you’re a beauty ❤️,” Tracy posted on a group of photos that featured Jesse in the first one.

She didn’t even address that Jesse was front and center, allowing the tease to speak for itself.

Jesse Lee Soffer posts about his European vacation

Jesse posted his own set of photos on Instagram. The front photo with Tracy was the same, but he also shared different images with her.

“Europe is is kinda cool 😘😘,” Jesse captioned the post.

The wink certainly had fans buzzing, especially since it went nicely with the big smiles from Jesse and Tracy in his photos.

Chicago P.D. fans react to the Upstead images

Many social media followers flocked to the posts from Jesse and Tracy to express their excitement.

“Now i know, why Hailey, left Chicago 😂,” wrote one fan.

“Did Halstead and Upton get together in real life?😊. I hope so! Jesse and Tracey make a beautiful couple,” posted another follower.

“They are a real life couple. Yayyy…. That makes me smile 😍,” wrote an excited fan.

Fans react to a post from Jesse Lee Soffer. Pic credit: @JesseLeeSoffer/Instagram

Tracy’s post also received many comments. One fan even asked for the restaurant’s name featured in some of her images.

“Will be hitting you up for the name of that restaurant with the views 😍😍😍,” wrote that fan.

“I can swear there is nothing that makes me as happy as watching you be happy Tracy, you are the most radiant, genuinely good and caring person, you deserve the best in this life and in all of them,” wrote another fan.

“So beautiful you both are living your best lives right now and look so happy!!❤️😁,” posted someone else.

A post from Tracy Spiridakos leads to fan responses. Pic credit: @Spiridakos/Instagram

