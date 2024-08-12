Chicago Med spoilers: New cast members added for Season 10

Chicago Med spoilers reveal some fresh faces are in place for Season 10.

It was recently revealed that filming for the new season has already begun.

With the new season comes some changes to the Chicago Med cast, led by a shocking exit that could catch fans off guard.

Dr. Crockett Marcel has left One Chicago, with that move stemming from the season finale in Season 9.

Crockett had a young patient who needed a liver transplant. The necessary surgery was canceled after an infection was discovered. Crockett’s choice was a difficult one, but the boy later died from not getting that transplant.

During Chicago Med Season 9, Episode 13, it was revealed that the grief-stricken father left the hospital and committed suicide after losing his son.

Actor Dominic Rains could always return to give his character closure, but Dr. Marcel is no longer a primary character.

Welcome the new Chicago Med cast members

Actress Sarah Ramos has been added to the Chicago Med cast. She plays Dr. Caitlin Lenox and will debut on the season premiere.

Sarah starred on the TV series Parenthood as Haddie Braverman. She also recently played Jessica on The Bear and Cheryl Pistono on Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

Actor Darren Barnet joins the Chicago Med cast as Dr. John Frost. He is also slated to appear as a series regular.

Darren was recently seen as Jonathan in Anyone But You, Sam in Road House, and Matt Davis in Gran Turismo. He also played Paxton in 39 episodes of Never Have I Ever.

“Back to work! Beyond thrilled to join @nbcchicagomed as Dr. John Frost. Also very excited to wear scrubs to work everyday. They are quite comfy. Let’s do this Chi-Town. Send recommendations. Please and thanks,” Darren captioned a recent Instagram post.

As a reminder, the first episode of Chicago Med Season 10 is on Wednesday, September 25. The show remains in the 8/7c timeslot each week.

Previous episodes of the One Chicago shows are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med is on hiatus at NBC.