Chicago P.D. cast: Detective Hailey Upton’s replacement announced

Chicago P.D. has finally announced an addition for the new season.

Actress Tracy Spiridakos left the show during the Season 11 finale, ending her run as Detective Hailey Upton.

Upton was an important part of the Intelligence team, but the character was running out of road.

The previous season saw the exit of Detective Jay Halstead (played by Jesse Lee Soffer).

Losing her partner and husband put Upon in a tailspin from which she never recovered. She left Chicago to find herself again as Season 11 ended in Spring 2024.

While the Chicago P.D. cast has become familiar with adding new pieces, Upton’s shoes will be difficult to fill for anyone.

A new addition to the Chicago P.D. cast

Actress Toya Turner has joined Chicago P.D. for Season 12.

Toya plays Patrol Officer Kiana Cook, a character described as having a love for the adrenaline of the job and its stakes. She embraces chaos, making her perfect for Hank Voight’s team.

Toya has been tabbed as a series regular, meaning she will appear in nearly every episode of the coming season. We must stay tuned to learn how she gets introduced into the One Chicago drama.

What else has Toya Turner been in on TV?

It’s noteworthy that Toya has also appeared as a guest star on past episodes of Chicago Med and Chicago Fire, playing a different character each time.

She played Jayna Miles on Chicago Med Season 2, Episode 1, and Peaches on Chicago Fire Season 2, Episode 13.

Toya was also seen as Shotgun Mary on Warrior Nun and Gabrielle on New Amsterdam.

Below are some images from when Toya was on Warrior Nun (on Netflix).

How about "Shotgun Mary riding in on her motorcycle as her return to Cat's Cradle? Now that's how you get and keep viewers!

The One Chicago start date was recently revealed. New episodes begin arriving in September 2024.

Chicago Fire added a new boss for Firehouse 51. Eamonn Walker is out as Chief Wallace Boden after the character sought a promotion within the CFD.

Boden’s departure will be rough for Chicago Fire fans because he has been the father figure to Firehouse 51 for years. Luckily, the producers tapped a veteran actor to take his place, who will bring something different to the show.

Chicago Med also lost a main character. Dominic Rains has left the show (he played Dr. Crockett Marcel). This will hit fans hard in the fall.

The hit NBC dramas continue to draw millions of viewers every week.

Previous episodes of Chicago P.D. are streaming on Peacock. The streaming service also has older episodes of Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.

Chicago P.D. is on hiatus at NBC.